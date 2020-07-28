Report: Leeds United lining up £15 million offer for Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth

According to The Sun, Leeds United are preparing a £15 million move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth, and they will look to land the Argentine regardless of whether they sign Ben White permanently or not.

The Elland Road outfit want to retain the services of the Brighton and Hove Albion centre-back following his impressive loan spell in 2019-20, but it remains to be seen if the Seagulls will let him leave despite Leeds’ plan to table £20 million.





Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa wants to strengthen his newly-promoted side for next term’s challenge, and he believes Foyth would be a fine addition to his squad despite his struggles under Jose Mourinho at Spurs.

The Portuguese tagged the 22-year-old ‘very solid and stable’ after Tottenham’s Champions League group game with Bayern Munich last December , but he doesn’t see him in his first-team plans going forward and a summer exit is on the cards.

Foyth played just seven times across all competitions for Spurs in 2019-20, but will fancy his chances of establishing himself as a regular under Bielsa at Leeds.

The Argentina international can play at both right-back and centre-back, and he once said it would be nice to be coached by the Leeds boss, dubbing one of the best coaches in the world.