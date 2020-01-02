Report: Jose Mourinho has agreed to let Christian Eriksen leave Tottenham Hotspur if Inter Milan pay £17 million

According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (via Calcio Mercato), Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has agreed to let Christian Eriksen leave for Inter Milan this month if the Serie A outfit are willing to part with £17 million for his signature.
The Denmark international will become a free agent at the end of the campaign, and the Portuguese is willing to let him leave for the San Siro as that will allow Spurs to cash in on him and immediately reinvest the money in the transfer market.
Eriksen has already informed Tottenham that he wants to leave in January in case the right offer arrives, but Inter will prefer to wait till June.
However, they are aware that competition for his signature will be fierce by then, with the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid also monitoring the situation.
Inter have already made direct contacts with the agents of the Spurs star in recent weeks, and are still very much in touch with them.
Mourinho would love to have Eriksen at North London beyond this summer after convincing Toby Alderweireld to put pen to paper on a new deal, but the Dane appears to have made up his mind.
Given Tottenham’s struggles of recent, they could do with one or two quality additions this month, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days.