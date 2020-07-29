Report: Inter Milan want Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Inter Milan are plotting a summer move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

The Frenchman is Spurs’ club-record signing after arriving from Lyon last summer, but he has struggled to impress and wasn’t a regular in manager Jose Mourinho’s starting XI.





Inter boss Antonio Conte sees Ndombele as the ideal midfielder for his side, though, and is said to be unhappy with the performances of Marcelo Brozovic in the centre of the park.

Denmark international midfielder Christian Eriksen joined the Serie A giants from Tottenham in January, and it will be interesting to see if another player will be switching north London for San Siro soon.

Ndombele is Spurs’ highest earner alongside Harry Kane, and Inter will have to meet his £200,000-per-week wages to have a chance of luring him away.

Chairman Daniel Levy won’t be particularly keen to see the 23-year-old leave after splashing £63 million on his signature a year ago, and Inter will have to break the bank if they are to convince Tottenham.

Ndombele featured in 29 games across all competitions for Spurs during the campaign, scoring twice and weighing in with four assists, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up playing next season with more suitors expected to emerge in the coming weeks.