Report: Inter Milan join the race for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan are interested in bringing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen to San Siro this summer.
The Serie A giants will back new boss Antonio Conte in the transfer market as they look to break Juventus’ domestic dominance, and they have identified the Spurs star as a top target.
Real Madrid are favourites to sign Eriksen after the player declared he was ready for a new challenge and keen to move to the Spanish capital, but Tottenham’s £130 million asking price have put them off.
Inter won’t likely be meeting Spurs’ demand, but they believe an offer in the region of £60 million should be enough to force the club’s hands as the player has only one year left on his current deal.
Manchester United were once linked with the wantaway Dane, but have since dropped their interest, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.
Eriksen clearly wants to move to Madrid, but manager Zinedine Zidane prefers United midfielder Paul Pogba and sealing a move for the Frenchman first could end Los Blancos’ interest in him.
Conte is ready to turn Inter into title challengers next term, but it remains to be seen if the Tottenham star will be keen on the ongoing project at the San Siro should they table a juicy offer.