Report: Everton keen to sign Orkun Kokcu

According to reports from Sky Sports, Everton are keen to sign Feyenoord’s young midfielder Orkun Kokcu.
The Turkish U21 international has made 20 starts and one substitute appearance in the Eredivisie for Feyenoord so far this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists in the process.
He is one of Europe’s top emerging talents and the Dutch club are aware of interest from other heavyweight European clubs. As a result, they’re now planning to keep him at the club, and are in discussions about improving his contract.
Competition from Arsenal
The Toffees could face strong competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal for the signature of Kokcu.
According to reports from The Mail, the Gunners have opened talks over the signing of the attacking midfielder for £23 million.
The 19-year-old has impressed in the Europa League this season and it seems both Everton and Arsenal are heavily impressed with his development.
Smart signing
Feyenoord do not have the financial strength to keep him at the club amid interest from Premier League clubs, and therefore they might offload him if the price is right.
Everton do need to bolster their attacking department in the summer, with Gylfi Sigurdsson facing an uncertain future at the club.
Kokcu will be a smart signing, no doubt, but like Moise Kean, Everton probably see him as a play for the future.