Report: Everton dealt blow as Chelsea manager Frank Lampard confirms he wants Kurt Zouma for next season

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has dealt his Everton counterpart Marco Silva a huge transfer blow after confirming that Kurt Zouma is in his first-team plans for next season.
The France international impressed during a season-long loan at Goodison Park last term, and the Portuguese boss was more than keen to recruit him on a permanent basis.
Zouma is currently back at his parent club and he has been impressing the new manager.
With Antonio Rudiger ruled out until October, Lampard can’t afford to let the French centre-back leave, and he is expected to partner David Luiz in the meantime.
Everton are short in the defensive department after Phil Jagielka left at the end of the season.
Mason Holgate is back after a loan spell with Championship side West Bromwich Albion last term.
It remains to be seen if Lewis Gibson will earn permanent promotion from the under-23’s, and Michael Keane and Yerry Mina are expected to be Silva’s centre-back pairing for next term.
The Colombian struggled for form and with injuries last season after arriving from Barcelona, and if the boss is willing to stick with him is unknown.
Missing out on Zouma is a big blow for the Toffees, and they have to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements if Silva wishes to further strengthen his backline ahead of next season.