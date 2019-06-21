Report: David De Gea set to remain at Manchester United as club prepare £350k-a-week five-year deal

According to The Sun, Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is set to remain at Old Trafford as the club re-open contract talks.
Having earlier offered him a £300,000-a-week deal – which he has since rejected – the Red Devils are prepared to hand him a new four-year deal worth £350,000-a-week, with an option for the club to trigger a one-year extension.
The Spain international has a year left on his current £200,000-a-week deal, but he could be putting pen to paper soon as the club are ready to almost double his wages.
De Gea has been linked with a summer exit, with Paris Saint-Germain said to be keen, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is certainly not keen on losing one of the best goalkeepers on the planet despite a sharp dip in form last term, and United have tabled a juicy offer he won’t likely reject.
The 28-year-old has won the club’s Player of the Season award four times in the last six campaigns and is without a doubt arguably their best and most important player.
PSG were ready to pay De Gea £350,000-per-week, but the Old Trafford outfit have now matched their offer, and while they are confident he is keen to remain and sign a new deal with Solskjaer’s planned revolution looking convincing on paper, he is likely to delay putting pen to paper until he sees how the club does in this window’s summer transfer market.