Report: Danny Rose admits his Tottenham Hotspur future is uncertain

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose has admitted that he could be sold this summer as manager Mauricio Pochettino looks to oversee a squad shakeup.
The 28-year-old has two years left on his current deal, and is aware that the club’s policy on old players could force them to cash in on him in the coming weeks.
“I don’t know what the future holds now. I’m looking forward to a break. If I’m back at Tottenham next season, great, if I’m not – great. I’ll just have to wait and see,” the England international said after the UEFA Nations League third-place play-off.
“It’s not about regular first-team football. I know my age and I know how the club’s run in terms of if you get to a certain age they might look to ship you on.
“It has been no secret that my name has been mentioned quite a few times in terms of players moving on and I’ll be just sitting tight over the next few weeks and just seeing what happens. Either way I’m prepared for whatever happens.”
Rose featured in 26 Premier League games and 10 others across the Champions League and League Cup for Spurs last season, and despite assisting just thrice and failing to find the back of the net, he was one of the club’s best and most consistent players.
The Tottenham star won’t be short of suitors once he is made available for sale this summer, and there could be stiff competition for his signature given the quality he brings to the table.
Everton have already been linked with Rose, with the Toffees said to be demanding cash plus the Englishman for Lucas Digne.
Manchester United were also keen on the versatile full-back when Jose Mourinho was in charge, but given Luke Shaw’s recent form, it remains to be seen if manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants another left-back this summer.