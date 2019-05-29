Report: AS Monaco have opened fee negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur for Serge Aurier

According to France Football, AS Monaco have opened fee negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur for a summer move for out-of-favour right-back Serge Aurier.
Manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to flog both the Ivory Coast international and his English counterpart Kieran Trippier this summer as he eyes a better replacement.
Monaco seem to be keen on bringing the 26-year-old back to France, and a move could be on the cards this summer.
Aurier hasn’t particularly impressed since his £23 million arrival from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017, and injuries have seen him further drop down the pecking order.
The Spurs man played just eight league games in 2018-19, and another nine across the three other competitions.
Aurier hasn’t featured since suffering an injury while on international duty in March, with his last game coming in the 1-0 defeat of Borussia Dortmund, and that might have been his last in a Tottenham shirt.