Report: AS Monaco have opened fee negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur for Serge Aurier

29 May, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

According to France Football, AS Monaco have opened fee negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur for a summer move for out-of-favour right-back Serge Aurier.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to flog both the Ivory Coast international and his English counterpart Kieran Trippier this summer as he eyes a better replacement.

Monaco seem to be keen on bringing the 26-year-old back to France, and a move could be on the cards this summer.

Aurier hasn’t particularly impressed since his £23 million arrival from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017, and injuries have seen him further drop down the pecking order.

The Spurs man played just eight league games in 2018-19, and another nine across the three other competitions.

Aurier hasn’t featured since suffering an injury while on international duty in March, with his last game coming in the 1-0 defeat of Borussia Dortmund, and that might have been his last in a Tottenham shirt.

