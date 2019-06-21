Rangers set to sign Joe Aribo

Joe Aribo is expected to join Rangers this summer.
According to London Evening Standard, the Charlton midfielder will meet with the club’s manager Lee Bowyer today to inform him of his decision to leave.
Apparently, Charlton want to keep the player at the club but it seems that Aribo has already made up his mind.
The player has been in talks with Steven Gerrard for a while now and the move seems close.
Aribo is out of contract this summer and Rangers are keen on signing him for a fee of just £250,000.
The Scottish side have already picked up some bargains in Hastie, Jones and Davis this summer. Aribo would be another good addition for Gerrard.
The 22-year-old midfielder scored 10 goals for Charlton last season and he will certainly improve Rangers. He will add goals and drive to the side next season.
These signings will allow Rangers to invest in a quality attacker for the next season. They need to bring in someone who can play across the front three and share the goalscoring burden with Morelos.
With Ryan Kent back at Liverpool, the Ibrox outfit are in need of a wide forward.