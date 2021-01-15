Premier League Week 19 fixtures: TV info, Live stream and EPL table 2020/21

The eyes of the football world will be on Merseyside this weekend as Liverpool and Manchester United go head-to-head at Anfield.

The Red Devils head into the game with a three-point lead over their rivals and will be eager to continue their excellent recent form.





Jurgen Klopp’s side have failed to win any of their last three league games, but a victory on Sunday would take them back to the top of the table.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Manchester City will be aiming to keep up the pressure on the top two when they face Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

City moved to within four points of top spot with a narrow victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek – their seventh win in a row in all competitions.

The standout fixture on Saturday is at the King Power Stadium as Leicester City take on Southampton.

The Foxes remain in the title mix despite their indifferent home form, but may find things difficult against a Saints team that are much improved this season.

Week 19 EPL Fixtures

Saturday, January 16

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Bromwich Albion – BT Sport

Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion – Sky Sports

West Ham United vs Burnley – Prime Video

Fulham vs Chelsea – Sky Sports

Leicester City vs Southampton – BT Sport

Sunday, January 17

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur – Sky Sports

Liverpool vs Manchester United – Sky Sports

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace – Sky Sports

Monday, January 18

Arsenal vs Newcastle United – Sky Sports

Premier League Table

⬆️ Man City climb into the top 3 for the first time this season#PL pic.twitter.com/sWz4nVyf3G — Premier League (@premierleague) January 13, 2021

Live Stream Information

