Everton will face Aston Villa in the Premier League clash on Saturday at Goodison Park.

The Toffees are heading into this match with loads of confidence after beating Arsenal 1-0 at the Emirates last week.





Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping to finish the season strongly and another win here will keep their Premier League top-four hopes alive.

Everton are undefeated in their last four games and should fancy their chances against Villa who are struggling for form towards the end of the season.

Dean Smith’s side have managed just one win in their last eight games in the Premier League. They are winless in their last three games, picking up just one point.

Ahead of the match, Ancelotti revealed that only Jean-Philippe Gbamin & Abdoulaye Doucoure are out for Everton this weekend, though the 28-year-old French midfielder has returned to training this week.

The Italian boss said that Yerry Mina wasn’t picked against the Gunners due to the fact that he just returned from injury. However, he is fully fit now, and he is available for selection.

The Colombian international is likely to return to the starting line-up alongside Mason Holgate. Ben Godfrey, 23, who has been outstanding this season, could miss out on this occasion.

Predicted Everton starting line-up vs Aston Villa: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Mina, Digne, Allan, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Rodriguez, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

