Predicted Chelsea line-up (3-4-2-1) vs West Ham United

Chelsea make the trip to the London Stadium for a crucial Premier League game against West Ham United on Saturday.

The Blues were disappointing in the goalless draw against Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek, but they leapfrogged the Hammers to the fourth spot on goal difference.

They have the opportunity to extend the advantage over their London rivals tomorrow, but it won’t be straightforward with the Hammers in good scoring form.

David Moyes’ side have netted 11 goals in the last four league outings. They have won two of the previous three meetings against the Blues.

Formation: 3-4-2-1

Predicted Line-up:

Edouard Mendy has been an unused substitute in the last two games in all competitions, with Kepa Arrizabalaga getting the nod in goal.

However, he remains the first-choice goalkeeper and should return for the London derby.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva were given a break in midweek, and the latter was not even in the matchday squad, which was expected.

Both players should be available for this game. They are likely to replace Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma in the central defence.

Reece James has established himself as the regular choice at right wing-back, and he could continue in the position ahead of Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Marcos Alonso and Ben Chilwell have regularly competed for the left wing-back role, but the latter has recently come on top with his displays. Chilwell appears likely to feature.

Thomas Tuchel opted to field Mason Mount in a central midfield role in midweek to rest N’Golo Kante, who has had niggling injuries in the past.

Kante could return for this game which may see Mount play higher up the field. Mateo Kovacic is still unavailable with a hamstring concern.

Mount has been the established starter in the attack under Tuchel, who has not been shy of making regular changes to the frontline.

Both Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech were substituted in the 0-0 draw against Brighton, with Christian Pulisic playing through 90 minutes.

Pulisic did not have the best of games, but he was certainly the better performer among the frontmen. He may keep his place alongside Mount.

Timo Werner could lead the line despite a disappointing cameo appearance this week. The German has provided valuable assists but has been poor with his finishing.

The 25-year-old has scored just one league goal since early November, which is quite staggering for a player of his calibre.

How Chelsea could line up against West Ham United

