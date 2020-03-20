Pepe Reina hints at uncertain Aston Villa future

Pepe Reina has revealed that his future at Aston Villa is uncertain.
The experienced shot-stopper is currently on loan at the club from AC Milan. He is expected to return to Italy when the loan deal expires in June.
Speaking about his future, Reina said (cited by Birmingham Mail): “The loan expires on June 30 then I have one more year with Milan. But in football you never know, do you?”.
It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa make any efforts to keep him at the club.
He has done a mixed job so far. Reina has produced some impressive saves for Villa but he has come up with the odd error as well.
Tom Heaton should be back in action next season and he will regain his starting berth. Therefore, keeping Reina might not be the ideal option for Villa.
They should look to invest in a long term replacement for Heaton.
As for Pepe Reina, he will be looking to play week in week out and a return to Milan might not be ideal for him. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.
As for now, Aston Villa are in the relegation battle and Reina will be hoping to guide the team to safety. He has tremendous experience and he could make a difference for Villa in their remaining games.