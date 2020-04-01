Paul McGrath rules out Jack Grealish’ move to Manchester United

Former Aston Villa star Paul McGrath claims that Jack Grealish won’t be heading to Manchester United at the end of this season.
He shared his opinion on social media earlier. He wrote: “No chance”.
The 25-year-old playmaker has been heavily linked with a summer move and it will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can hold on to him for another season.
Grealish has been in fantastic form all season and he will be the key to Villa’s survival hopes when the Premier League season resumes. He has seven goals and six assists to his name in the league so far.
His departure will be a huge blow to the team and the fans. He is arguably the best player at the club and Villa’s attack is heavily dependent on him.
Aston Villa will struggle to replace him if the midfielder chooses to move on.
Grealish has shown that he is ready to play for a top team and he might be tempted to make the step up at this stage of his career.
A move to Old Trafford would allow him to play at a higher level and with better clubs. It will help him grow as a footballer.
However, McGrath seems confident that the move won’t happen and only time will tell whether that is true. For now, the fans will certainly love the optimism from their former player.