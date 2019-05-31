Opinion: Rangers should consider signing Samir Nasri on a free transfer

Glasgow Rangers should be aiming to stop Celtic from winning their ninth league title in a row, and that is why Steven Gerrard should bring quality players to the Ibrox club this summer.
Rangers are financially still not in a strong position, unlike Celtic and that is why they have to be smart while signing players. With that in mind, the Gers should make a move for Samir Nasri who will be available for free after his contract with West Ham expires next month.
The 31-year-old made only six appearances since joining the Hammers, having struggled with injuries. However, his availability on a free makes him a risk worth taking for the Gers.
Nasri, two times Premier League winner with Manchester City, is a class player and brings with him loads of experience. He has still got exceptional technique and can find killer passes with ease.
The Frenchman will bring the extra bit of quality that will push Rangers to the next level, and that sort of signing can help the Gers close the gap with their archrivals.
He will be desperate to prove a point having missed a lot of football in recent years. And Gerrard should offer him a lifeline to resurrect his career.
Rangers won’t suffer if he fails to perform (being a free transfer), but if Nasri gets back to his old best, the deal could turn into a masterstroke. It’s a gamble, but a gamble worth taking.