Worst MLS Seasons Of All-Time: LA Galaxy On Track To Break Unwanted MLS Records After Winless Start To 2025 Season

Louis Fargher
LA Galaxy have failed to win any of their opening 14 MLS matches so far and could set some unwanted records this year – so we looked into the worst MLS seasons of all-time.

Worst MLS Seasons Of All-Time

LA Galaxy’s start to the 2025 campaign has been nothing short of disastrous, as the 2024 MLS Cup champions have failed to win any of their opening 14 matches.

Losing 10 and drawing four of their MLS matches so far has put the Galaxy rock bottom of the Western Conference and they are already 14 points of the final playoff place.

A key issue for the Los Angeles-based side is their fragility in defense, as Greg Vanney’s side have conceded the most goals out of any team in either the Western or Eastern Conference.

If this form continues then LA Galaxy are on course to set some of the worst records for a points tally, lowest win percentage, most defeats in a season and becoming the first team to finish bottom after winning the MLS Cup in the previous year.

Vanney’s men have already set an unwanted franchise record this season, as they lost 7-0 to New York Red Bulls in their biggest loss of all-time and one of the biggest defeats in MLS history.

Longest Run Before Winning First MLS Game in a Season

This is unfortunately a record that LA Galaxy have already obtained this season after failing to win any of their opening 14 matches in the MLS so far.

Prior to this abysmal start for the Galaxy, the record was nine matches and was set by Toronto FC in 2012, as the Canadian side lost each of their opening nine matches.

Despite picking up more points than Toronto after nine games, with LA Galaxy drawing three of their opening nine, Greg Vanney’s side has failed to find a win.

On April 28, LA Galaxy set a new record of 10 matches without a win after a 4-2 defeat at home to the Portland Timbers and have extended that record to 14 and counting.

Has A Team Won the MLS Cup and Finished Bottom in the Following Season?

One statistic that LA Galaxy won’t be looking to set is becoming the first team in MLS history to win the illustrious competition and then finish bottom of their conference the following year.

No team in history has achieved this feat and at the start of the year this seemed an almost impossible outcome, as the Galaxy were fresh off a huge MLS Cup victory and showed how to win the MLS in style.

After finishing second in the Western Conference to Los Angeles FC by a goal difference of one, that’s right only one goal separated the two LA sides – the Galaxy went on to dominate in the playoffs.

LA Galaxy beat Colorado Rapids 9-1 across two matches in a best-of-three series before beating Minnesota in the quarter finals, Seattle Sounders in the semi finals and winning the MLS Cup final with a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls.

This victory over the NY Red Bulls in December 2024 is the last time LA Galaxy won a game in some form of the MLS and their last regular season victory in the league came in October 2024 against Austin FC.

Lowest Points Tally in MLS Season

  1. Tampa Bay Mutiny (2001) – 14 points
  2. MetroStars (1999) – 15 points
  3. D.C. United (2013) – 16 points
  4. FC Cincinnati (2020) – 16 points
  5. Chivas USA (2005) – 18 points
  6. Kansas City Wizards (1999) – 20 points
  7. Real Salt Lake (2005) – 20 points
  8. FC Cincinnati (2021) – 20 points
  9. New York Red Bulls (2009) – 21 points
  10. San Jose Earthquakes (2019) – 21 points
  11. D.C. United (2020) – 21 points
  12. Houston Dynamo (2020) – 21 points
  13. San Jose Earthquakes (2024) – 21 points

Most Defeats in MLS Season

25 Defeats

  • San Jose Earthquakes (2024)
  • MetroStars (1999)

24 Defeats

  • D.C. United (2013)
  • Kansas City Wizards (1999)

22 Defeats

  • Chivas USA (2005)
  • Real Salt Lake (2005)
  • FC Cincinnati (2021)
  • FC Cincinnati (2019)
  • Orland City (2018)

21 Defeats

  • Tampa Bay Mutiny (2001)
  • D.C. United (2022)
  • San Jose Earthquakes (2018)
  • Toronto FC (2012)
  • New England Revolution (2024)
  • Austin FC (2021)
  • New England Revolution (1998)
  • Colorado Rapids (1996)
