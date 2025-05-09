Soccer

How Does A Team Win The MLS Cup? Full Breakdown Of League and Playoff System In The United States

Louis Fargher
MLS League Playoff Breakdown
Winning the MLS league title is different to other leagues across the globe, so we have gone through the league system and playoff stage work and you can find a full breakdown below.

How Does A Team Win The MLS Title? MLS League and Playoff Breakdown

Regular Season Breakdown

The MLS is split up into two separate divisions, you have the Eastern Conference which includes teams like Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and then you have the Western Conference with teams like LA Galaxy.

Each division holds 15 teams, meaning there are 30 teams overall and each team will play 34 games (17 home & 17 away), playing every team in their conference twice and then six teams from the opposite division.

For example, Inter Miami will play everyone in the Eastern Conference both home and away, but will then face teams like LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake and Lose Angeles FC from the Western Conference.

The MLS follows the same points format as other soccer leagues across the world, as a win results in a team earning three points, one point for a draw and nothing for a defeat.

After the 34 matches are played, the team with the highest points total from either the Eastern or Western Conference will win the Supporters’ Shield.

You then begin to focus on the teams just below, as the MLS has a unique difference to deciding an overall champion – with a playoff taking place to find a solo winner – which we will go into below.

There is also no relegation system in the MLS, meaning the teams that finish outside the playoff places or near the bottom do not face any real jeopardy.

MLS Playoff Breakdown

Once the regular MLS regular season is finished the exciting postseason format begins. Nine teams from each conference (18 teams in total) qualify for the playoff stages.

The teams that finish in 8th and 9th go head-to-head in a one off encounter, where the winner progresses into the playoffs.

For example, if Colorado Rapids finish 8th and Austin FC finish 9th in the Western Conference, they would face one another with the winner going into the playoffs and the same if New York City finish 8th and Orlando City finish 9th in the Eastern Conference.

This means that there are now 16 teams in the official first round of the MLS playoffs, leaving eight matchups and these teams go head-to-head in a best of three series.

So for example, Inter Miami would play New York City and if they won the first two matches then they would progress into the next stage and New York FC would be eliminated.

Once the each opening round series has been completed, the winning-eight teams would go into the next round which is a one-game encounter – winner takes all.

This would then leave four teams, who face off in the semi-finals which is also a one-match encounter and then the winning teams from each semi final would go into the final match.

The winner of this final is awarded with the MLS Cup and is deemed the champions of Major League Soccer for the season.

