Biggest Defeats In MLS History: LA Galaxy Suffer Worst Result In Franchise History After 7-0 Thrashing Against New York Red Bulls

Louis Fargher
Sports Editor
LA Galaxy suffered their biggest defeat of all-time on May 10, losing 7-0 to New York Bed Bulls, but how does this compare to the biggest defeats in MLS history?

Biggest Defeats In MLS History: Top 10

10. Sporting Kansas City 7-1 CF Montreal (March 2019)

Kicking off this list for the biggest defeats in MLS history, we have a game from Matchday 5 of the 2019 season, as Sporting Kansas City smashed CF Montreal 7-1 at Children’s Mercy Park in March 2019.

Krisztian Nemeth scored a hat-trick for Kansas and the MLS giants set a franchise record for the most goals scored in a singular match – a record that are still yet to break.

Not only that, this fixture also brought a piece of history for CF Montreal, an unwanted one but history nonetheless, as this is still the franchise’s biggest defeat of all-time.

9. Minnesota United FC 7-1 FC Cincinnati (June 2019)

Next we have a game that occurred almost three-months to the day after Sporting Kansas City’s win over CF Montreal, as Minnesota United beat FC Cincinnati 7-1.

A lot of the results on here will be identical, however, this match came in June 2019 and was a true thrashing as Minnesota scored four goals in 40 minutes to take a 4-0 lead into the break.

Interestingly, Ike Opara scored a brace in the match despite being a stalwart in central defense, which was just under 50% of his entire goal tally for Minnesota.

This is still the biggest victory in Minnesota United’s history and the biggest defeat FC Cincinnati have ever received during their existence as a franchise.

8. Seattle Sounders FC 7-1 San Jose Earthquakes (September 2020)

Another 7-1 result, which seems to be a popular scoreline in the MLS, came in September 2020 on Matchday 7 as Seattle Sounders thrashed San Jose Earthquakes.

The home side made an electric start to the match and were 5-0 up after just 33 minutes thanks to goals from Jordan Morris, Kelvin Leerdam, Joevin Jones and a Raul Ruidiaz brace.

Despite this being Seattle’s biggest win in MLS history, it is not their biggest win in franchise history as they beat SV Transvaal 10-0 in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

7. D.C. United 7-1 Toronto FC (July 2021)

The final 7-1 on this list takes up the seventh spot and it came in July 2021, as D.C. United swept Toronto FC aside at Audi Field in Washington, D.C – in one of the biggest defeats in MLS history.

This game took quite a unique format when compared to the other matches, as the D.C. were only 3-1 ahead after 70 minutes and Toronto were looking to pull off a comeback.

However, a goal in the 71st minute and then three more between 81-90 minutes saw the home side pull away from their opponents and pick up the 7-1 victory.

6. Sporting Kansas City 0-7 Chicago Fire FC (July 2001)

Moving on to the first clean-sheet thrashing on this list, we have Chicago Fire’s 7-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City away from home in July 2001.

Piotr Novak was a man on a mission for Chicago, as the former Polish international scored twice and contributed with two assists – guiding his team to victory.

Chicago Fire were 2-0 up after just seven minutes and added their final three matches in the last nine minutes, starting and ending the match superbly.

5. New York City FC 0-7 New York Red Bulls (May 2016)

Despite having soccer legends like David Villa and Andrea Pirlo on the pitch, New York City FC were beaten 7-0 by their local rivals, New York Red Bulls, in May 2016.

Dax McCarthy opened the scoring with a header after three minutes and Bradley Wright-Phillips scored a five-minute brace in the final stages of the opening half – before NYRB scored four in the second half.

This result stood alone as New York Red Bulls’ biggest victory of all-time until very recently, which we will get onto later, and this is still New York City FC’s biggest defeat ever.

4. Atlanta United FC 7-0 New England Revolution (September 2017)

A 39-minute hat-trick from Josef Martinez put Atlanta United FC 3-0 up against New England Revolution, putting them on track to win 7-0 in September 2017.

This thrashing is still the biggest win in Atlanta’s history, with their second coming in the 2022 US Open Cup after beating Chattanooga FC 6-0 in April of that year.

As for New England Revolution, this is still their biggest defeat of all-time, with their second-highest defeats coming in at 6-0 in 2009 and 2000.

3. Philadelphia Union 7-0 D.C. United (July 2022)

A team that was mentioned earlier in this list was D.C. United, beating Toronto 7-1, however, they were on the receiving end of a 7-0 drubbing from Philadelphia Union in July 2022.

Julian Carranza bagged a hat-trick while also missing a penalty, which if he scored would have made this the biggest victory in the history of Major League Soccer.

Philadelphia were 5-0 up going into the second-half and interestingly, D.C. United’s two biggest defeats in the MLS have come at the hands of Philly.

2. New York Red Bulls 7-0 Los Angeles Galaxy (May 2025)

Now for the match that we touched on earlier, and the most recent result on this list, we have New York Red Bulls’ 7-0 victory over LA Galaxy on May 10, 2025.

After winning the illustrious MLS Cup in 2024, many expected LA Galaxy to be competing for the trophy once again – however the iconic franchise has made a miserable start to their season so far.

LA Galaxy have picked up just three points from the opening 12 matches and as of May 12, they are yet to win a game in the MLS and have conceded the most goals out of any side from both conferences.

This was cemented following their 7-0 defeat to New York Red Bulls, as the two sides met for the first time since the 2024 MLS Cup playoff final.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored a brace in the opening 31-minutes and Emile Forsberg contributed with a goal and assist to help NYRB pick up a 7-0 win – the biggest defeat in LA Galaxy’s history.

1. FC Dallas 1-8 Los Angeles Galaxy (June 1998)

Now we have the biggest defeat in MLS history, and some better news for LA Galaxy fans, as the all-time MLS Cup winners beat FC Dallas 8-1 in June 1998.

Although the deficit is seven goals, we have put this as number one as it is the only game to see a team score eight goals in a Major League Soccer match.

Dallas scored in the 44th minute to make the score 2-1 to LA Galaxy, however, LA scored a minute after, then added another two minutes into the second-half and then another four between the 81st and 87th minute.

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
