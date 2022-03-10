Countries
Home News william hill cheltenham specials 2022 festival

Top 5 William Hill Cheltenham Specials for This Year’s Festival

Updated

23 mins ago

on

William Hill Cheltenham specials include how many winners will Willie Mullins have

To celebrate this year’s Festival, there are tons of William Hill Cheltenham specials available to punters who bet with them. We asked SportsLens horse racing experts for their top five from the many on offer.

Cheltenham Festival specials can keep interest up across the entire meeting, depending on what it is. The traders at William Hill have come up with a range of imaginative markets on everything from the going for the opening race on Tuesday, 15 March to total winning distances for the entire four days. Let’s take a look at our tipsters’ top five William Hill Cheltenham specials this year…

Number of Winning SP Favourites

The average number of winning starting price (SP) favourites at the Festival when we look back over Cheltenham results for the last eight years is 7.875. That stat makes the 2/1 Hills offer about 7 or 8 market leaders winning at the meeting very interesting indeed. Nine or 10 is the same price, with 11 or more at 5/2 and 6 or fewer a 5/1 chance.

Siding with 7 or 8 in the market almost reflects a broad trend in horse racing of favourites winning on average about a third of the time. Some Festival fancies will be turned over. Punters only have to look at what befell Envoi Allen, the supposed Irish banker of the week, last year when he took a tumble as evidence of that. This is one of the best William Hill Cheltenham specials around.

Bet on Number of Winning SP Favourites at Cheltenham with William Hill

Biggest Race Winning Distance

Even on this big stage, there are some horses for who it’s not a question of will they win but by how far? The biggest race winning distance is another of the Cheltenham Festival betting specials of interest. Just last season, Tiger Roll took the Cross Country Chase by 18 lengths and Appreciate It landed the Supreme Novices Hurdle by 24 lengths.

Wide-margin winners aren’t unusual. Hills go with 20 lengths or more as the most likely outcome at 7/4 but 15-19.5 lengths could be a smarter play at 2/1. A smaller biggest win distance of 10-14.5 lengths is a 7/2 chance, with under 10 lengths at 9/2. The advantage this special has over regular distance betting is punters don’t have to name a specific horse to bolt up.

Bet on Biggest Race Winning Distance at Cheltenham with William Hill

Number of Willie Mullins Trained Winners

It comes as no surprise that Willie Mullins is favourite in the Cheltenham top trainer odds at a very short price. He rarely leaves the Festival without multiple winners, so there’s more value in betting around how many the master Irish trainer has. This is one of the most popular William Hill Cheltenham specials for sure.

Mullins mounts aplenty are favourites for success in individual races. Hills believe 7 or 8 winners for the yard over the four days is the most likely outcome at 11/10. Nine or more is 9/4, meanwhile, and 5 or 6 at 4/1. It’s unthinkable that Mullins could have four or fewer Festival winners at 8/1, though.

Bet on Number of Willie Mullins Trained Winners with William Hill

Which of 5 Cheltenham Festival Favourites Wins by the Furthest Distance

Some big names run across the meeting. Allaho demolished the Ryanair Chase field last season, so he’s a hot favourite to do so again. Hills also have him as the market leader in one of most unique Cheltenham Festival specials on offer. Allaho is 5/2 to win by further than Honeysuckle, Shishkin, Facile Vega and Tiger Roll.

The red-hot Champion Hurdle odds leader Honeysuckle is next in at 11/4. Shishkin hosed up in the Arkle last year and is another warm order to follow-up in the Champion Chase. Nicky Henderson’s stable star is a 4/1 shot to win by the furthest of the five horses.

In the Champion Bumper, meanwhile, Facile Vega obliterated his rivals in the Dublin Racing Festival equivalent. It’s 9/2 that the son of six-time Festival winner Quevega records the widest margin victory. Tiger Roll could well retire after trying to win a fourth Cross Country Chase but is 5/1 to leave Cheltenham with the longest distance win. If punters think all named horses will be beaten, Hills have a special 25/1 price about that.

Bet on Which of These Horses Wins the Furthest with William Hill

Number of Irish Trained Winners

We know that horses trained in Ireland will win at the Festival but how many? The last of intriguing William Hill Cheltenham specials asks punters to pick. Their assessment of the British is pretty bleak. Nobody can blame them after last year’s horse racing results here really.

Some 21 or more Irish trained winners at Cheltenham is an 11/10 chance with Hills this time around. They landed 23 Festival races 12 months ago for the record. Backing  18, 19 or 20 Emerald Isle raiders scoring is 11/8. For 17 or less, the Cheltenham odds are 7/2. With so many Festival favourites trained across the Irish Sea, it looks like another humbling week for the home team.

Bet on Number of Irish Trained Cheltenham Winners with William Hill

All William Hill Cheltenham Specials & Markets

These are all of the Cheltenham Festival specials Hills on their sportsbook right now:

  • Going description for the opening race of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival
  • Cheltenham Festival – Top GB Trainer
  • Cheltenham Festival – Biggest Winning SP
  • Number of Winning SP Favourites
  • Biggest Race Winning Distance
  • Which Race Will Have The Biggest Winning Distance
  • Total Winning Distances (all 28 races)
  • Prestbury Cup Winning Score
  • Number of Willie Mullins Trained Winners
  • Number of Gordon Elliott Trained Winners
  • Which of these will win by the furthest distance
  • Cheltenham Festival – Top Jockey
  • Cheltenham Festival – Top Trainer
  • Prestbury Cup
  • Number Of Irish Trained Winners
  • Number Of GB Trained Winners
