Will The Utah Jazz Win Another Game This Season?

The Utah Jazz have been far from being considered one of the worst teams in the NBA this year. But as we enter the final week of the regular season schedule, they have lost a league-high 12 straight contests, and are in danger of finishing the current campaign with 16 straight defeats.

The Utah Jazz Have Now Lost 12 Straight Games

Sunday’s loss marked the 12th straight for the @utahjazz, the third-longest losing streak in franchise history. Their 3-23 stretch is the worst since the 3-34 start to the 1974-75 season, the inaugural year of Jazz basketball in New Orleans.#takenotehttps://t.co/xXNasvVc76 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 8, 2024

It hasn’t been this bad all season. In fact, the Jazz were in playoff position as recently as early February, and were one of the surprise teams in the Western Conference, battling with the Golden State Warriors for seeding. It has been all downhill since, as the past two months have been downright brutal. Utah has won just 3 games since February 8th, going 3-23 in that span, during which they were eliminated from any postseason contention.

And it might get worse. Based on their opponent’s winning percentage, the Jazz have the 5th toughest remaining schedule in the league. There are four games remaining in the final week of the regular season, and three of them will be played against teams that are currently in playoff spots in the Western Conference. They’ll take on the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, and their final two games will be played against the Los Angeles Clipper and Golden State Warriors.

Tough Final Week Could Result In 16 Straight To End Season

Keyonte George Provides Optimism in Jazz’s 12th-Straight Loss | via @jjaredkochhttps://t.co/BJVpLCPYnr — Inside The Jazz (@InsideTheJazz) April 8, 2024

They do have a chance to pick up a victory against the Rockets on Thursday, as Houston is currently riding a 5-game losing streak. The Jazz will still likely be listed as underdogs for that game, despite being the home team.

The merciful end to the NBA season is right around the corner for Utah, and they will look to improve their roster during the coming off-season. But losing habits tend to carry over, and finishing the year on a 16-game losing streak would certainly put a damper on any positivity going into the summer. Picking up a win or two during the final week won’t do anything for them in the current standings, but it could go a long way in not bringing that habit into the off-season.

It appears that Utah is destined to finish 12th in the West, with only the Grizzlies, Trail Blazers, and Spurs currently having worse records.