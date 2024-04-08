NBA

Will The Utah Jazz Win Another Game This Season?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 01htz71a6ne3xgbn1b3g
rsz 01htz71a6ne3xgbn1b3g

The Utah Jazz have been far from being considered one of the worst teams in the NBA this year. But as we enter the final week of the regular season schedule, they have lost a league-high 12 straight contests, and are in danger of finishing the current campaign with 16 straight defeats.

The Utah Jazz Have Now Lost 12 Straight Games

It hasn’t been this bad all season. In fact, the Jazz were in playoff position as recently as early February, and were one of the surprise teams in the Western Conference, battling with the Golden State Warriors for seeding. It has been all downhill since, as the past two months have been downright brutal. Utah has won just 3 games since February 8th, going 3-23 in that span, during which they were eliminated from any postseason contention.

And it might get worse. Based on their opponent’s winning percentage, the Jazz have the 5th toughest remaining schedule in the league. There are four games remaining in the final week of the regular season, and three of them will be played against teams that are currently in playoff spots in the Western Conference. They’ll take on the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, and their final two games will be played against the Los Angeles Clipper and Golden State Warriors.

Tough Final Week Could Result In 16 Straight To End Season

They do have a chance to pick up a victory against the Rockets on Thursday, as Houston is currently riding a 5-game losing streak. The Jazz will still likely be listed as underdogs for that game, despite being the home team.

The merciful end to the NBA season is right around the corner for Utah, and they will look to improve their roster during the coming off-season. But losing habits tend to carry over, and finishing the year on a 16-game losing streak would certainly put a damper on any positivity going into the summer. Picking up a win or two during the final week won’t do anything for them in the current standings, but it could go a long way in not bringing that habit into the off-season.

It appears that Utah is destined to finish 12th in the West, with only the Grizzlies, Trail Blazers, and Spurs currently having worse records.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz usatsi 22950903
NBA

LATEST Steve Kerr Believes This Year’s Warriors Are Better Than Last Year’s Version

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 08 2024
Boston Celtics pic
NBA
Can anyone in the East stop the Celtics from making the NBA Finals this season?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 08 2024

After losing in the Conference Finals last season, the Celtics made some changes to their roster. Notable players like Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, and Robert Williams were traded away. In…

rsz paolo banchero giannis antetokounmpo bucks
NBA
The Orlando Magic Could Overtake The Milwaukee Bucks For The #2 Seed In The East
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 08 2024

While the Boston Celtics have been easily the best team in the Eastern Conference throughout the season, it looked as though the rights to the #2 seed would come down…

LeBron James Lakers pic
NBA
One NBA insider believes LeBron James will opt out of his current contract and seek a no-trade clause
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 08 2024
rsz karl anthony towns timberwolves
NBA
Timberwolves Could Get Karl-Anthony Towns Back Before NBA Playoffs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 08 2024
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn1
NBA
NBA Insider Says Orlando Could Throw Big Money At Klay Thompson This Summer
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 08 2024
Naz Reid Timberwolves pic
NBA
Minnesota’s Naz Reid wants to win Sixth Man of the Year in 2023-24
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 08 2024
Arrow to top