This season, the Bulls have a 22-26 record. That is ninth in the Eastern Conference. Head coach Billy Donovan has had to shuffle his starting lineups a lot this season. Chicago has been dealing with injuries for most of 2023-24. All-star SG Zach LaVine has been sidelined for under two weeks with an ankle sprain. The Bulls are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Additionally, PF Patrick Williams is dealing with an acute bone edema in his left foot. This will leave the 22-year-old out for two weeks. This will now be two starters that Chicago won’t have until likely after the all-star break. Williams has dealt with right ankle and left foot injuries throughout the season. He was seen wearing a walking boot for Chicago’s game on Sunday. They hope the next two weeks and the all-star break will be enough time for Williams to return for the second half of the season.

Patrick Williams will be out until after the all-star break for the Bulls

Bulls say Patrick Williams has acute bone edema in his left foot and will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 30, 2024



In general terms, Williams had a buildup of fluid in his bone marrow. That’s the injury he is dealing with in his left foot. It’s enough to where the Bulls are leaving him sidelined for at least the next two weeks. Williams has played in 43 of Chicago’s 48 games this season and has made 30 starts. He was the 4th overall pick by the Bulls in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Florida State product was just 19 when he entered the league and is still working to find his game.

Chicago knows they need to continue to develop Williams into a more consistent player. In 43 games this season, Williams is averaging (10.0) points, (3.9) rebounds, and (1.5) assists. For now, he’ll watch from the bench as he recovers from a foot injury. Nine different players have started at least seven games for the Bulls in 2023-24. Injuries have limited Chicago from reaching their true potential this season. They hope to be fully healthy after the all-star break. The Bulls want to be fighting to get into the play-in tournament or one of the top-six seeds in the playoffs.

Patrick Williams Out At Least Two Weeks With Foot Injury https://t.co/4MjdajRg1t — RealGM (@RealGM) January 31, 2024



Head coach Billy Donovan has not let injuries sink the team. He’s made the necessary changes to keep the team competitive while they miss some key players. A 22-26 record in the East still has the Bulls in a position to at least make the play-in tournament. There are seven more games until the all-star break. Chicago will try to stay competitive until then and be healthy for the final stretch of the 2023-24 season.