NBA

Bulls Injury Report: Patrick Williams (foot) will miss the next two weeks for Chicago

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Patrick Williams Bulls pic
Patrick Williams Bulls pic

This season, the Bulls have a 22-26 record. That is ninth in the Eastern Conference. Head coach Billy Donovan has had to shuffle his starting lineups a lot this season. Chicago has been dealing with injuries for most of 2023-24. All-star SG Zach LaVine has been sidelined for under two weeks with an ankle sprain. The Bulls are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Additionally, PF Patrick Williams is dealing with an acute bone edema in his left foot. This will leave the 22-year-old out for two weeks. This will now be two starters that Chicago won’t have until likely after the all-star break. Williams has dealt with right ankle and left foot injuries throughout the season. He was seen wearing a walking boot for Chicago’s game on Sunday. They hope the next two weeks and the all-star break will be enough time for Williams to return for the second half of the season.

Patrick Williams will be out until after the all-star break for the Bulls


In general terms, Williams had a buildup of fluid in his bone marrow. That’s the injury he is dealing with in his left foot. It’s enough to where the Bulls are leaving him sidelined for at least the next two weeks. Williams has played in 43 of Chicago’s 48 games this season and has made 30 starts. He was the 4th overall pick by the Bulls in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Florida State product was just 19 when he entered the league and is still working to find his game.

Chicago knows they need to continue to develop Williams into a more consistent player. In 43 games this season, Williams is averaging (10.0) points, (3.9) rebounds, and (1.5) assists. For now, he’ll watch from the bench as he recovers from a foot injury. Nine different players have started at least seven games for the Bulls in 2023-24. Injuries have limited Chicago from reaching their true potential this season. They hope to be fully healthy after the all-star break. The Bulls want to be fighting to get into the play-in tournament or one of the top-six seeds in the playoffs.


Head coach Billy Donovan has not let injuries sink the team. He’s made the necessary changes to keep the team competitive while they miss some key players. A 22-26 record in the East still has the Bulls in a position to at least make the play-in tournament. There are seven more games until the all-star break. Chicago will try to stay competitive until then and be healthy for the final stretch of the 2023-24 season.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Patrick Williams Bulls pic
NBA

LATEST Bulls Injury Report: Patrick Williams (foot) will miss the next two weeks for Chicago

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 31 2024
rsz steph curry usatsi 22390994
NBA
NBA: Warriors Face An Uphill Climb To Get Back Into Playoff Race
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 31 2024

Things have been far from easy for the Golden State Warriors so far this NBA season. Less than two years removed from winning a championship, it appears that the dynasty…

rsz lvt2g6iscfc77gvzn4g5l5gyeq
NBA
NBA: Damian Lillard Shares His Emotions Ahead Of Return To Portland
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 30 2024

Damian Lillard spent the first 11 years of his NBA career becoming the face of the franchise for the Portland Trail Blazers. While the team never accomplished its goal of…

Andrew Wiggins Warriors pic
NBA
Is Andrew Wiggins going to be moved by Golden State before the trade deadline next week?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 30 2024
Darius Garland Cavs pic
NBA
Cavaliers Injury Report: Darius Garland (jaw) is expected to make his return on Wednesday vs. Detroit
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 30 2024
Dejounte Murray Hawks pic 2
NBA
With the trade deadline looming, Hawk’s Quin Snyder wants the team to keep Dejounte Murray
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 30 2024
rsz devin booker
NBA
NBA: Devin Booker Has Scored 153 Combined Points In The Last 3 Games
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 29 2024
Arrow to top