Will Mark Andrews Make His Return For The Divisional Round?

Owen Jones
Baltimore Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews looks like to be trending in the right direction to play in Saturday’s AFC Divisional against the Houston Texans.

 

Andrews has been out since Week 10 with a serious lower leg injury. He suffered a cracked fibula and a high ankle sprain. There were talks of optimism from Head Coach John Harbaugh that Andrews could return if the Ravens made a deep playoff run. Now it seems like Andrews is ready to return for their first playoff game. The Ravens will likely use some caution with him as back up tight end Isiah Likely has been playing very well in his stead.

Andrews has been an integral part of the Ravens for the past couple of years. Before he got injured, Andrews appeared in 10 games and had 45 receptions for 544 yards and 6 touchdowns. He has been Lamar Jackson’s favorite target and will be a huge boost to this offense as they face a surging Houston Texans team coming off a blowout win against the Cleveland Browns.

The Baltimore Ravens are 9 point favorites against the Houston Texans according to Maryland sportsbooks.

The Texans do not cover the tight end well as David Njoku had 7 catches for 93 yards. Andrews and Isiah Likely will look to exploit this defense. Another positive note is that Zay Flowers was back at practice after missing all of last week’s practice with a calf injury. It looks like the Ravens will have their full allotment of weapons for Saturday’s game.

Both teams met in Week 1 with the Ravens coming out on top. It was C.J. Stroud’s first career game in the NFL, but he has turned into one of the best quarterbacks in the league. This game should be a lot closer.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
