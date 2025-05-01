Soccer

Will Lionel Messi Retire In 2025? Argentinian Career In Question After Inter Miami’s Exit From CONCACAF Champions Cup

Author image
Louis Fargher
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Lionel Messi Retire
Lionel Messi Retire

The possibility of seeing Lionel Messi retire in 2025 has increased after Inter Miami were eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions Cup by the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Has Lionel Messi’s Time With Inter Miami Been A Success?

When Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in July 2023, many expected the fresh franchise to dominate Major League Soccer for years to come.

However, he failed to save Inter Miami’s season in 2023 and after a first round exit in the MLS playoffs in 2024 to Atlanta United, Messi’s full opening season in the MLS came to a poor end.

The former Barcelona star has still performed exceptionally during his time in the United States, contributing to 63 goals in 51 appearances (42G+21A).

Messi could not replicate this strong record in front of goal during Miami’s 5-1 aggregate defeat to the Vancouver Whitecaps in the CONCACAF Champions Cup – failing to register a goal contribution in both games.

Winning this competition would have been a huge step for Inter Miami, as they have never won the competition and an MLS side has only clinched the trophy twice in its 24 years of existence.

Inter Miami can still find success this season by winning their first MLS title, they currently sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, four points off top with a game in hand on the teams around them.

Will Lionel Messi Retire in 2025?

At 37-years-old, the day soccer fans across the world have feared is starting to edge closer, as Lionel Messi may retire in the near future.

The Argentinian is regarded as the greatest soccer player of all-time, winning the most Ballon d’Or’s in history with eight, a World Cup and 10 LaLiga titles with Barcelona.

Since making his debut in 2004, the magician has won 46 team trophies and is in an elite list of players that can claim to have ‘completed’ the sport.

However, the CONCACAF Champions Cup exit with Inter Miami and overall poor performance in 2025 so far may tip Messi to a major decision at the end of this year.

His deal in Miami is set to expire at the end of 2025 and if the club cannot find success, then they may decide against extending Messi’s deal – especially as he is the highest paid player in the MLS.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Author Image

Louis Fargher

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Lionel Messi Retire
Soccer

LATEST Will Lionel Messi Retire In 2025? Argentinian Career In Question After Inter Miami’s Exit From CONCACAF Champions Cup

Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 01 2025
Watch Inter Miami Vancouver Whitecaps
Soccer
How To Watch Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps: TV Channel, Live Stream and Preview For CONCACAF Champions Cup Semi Final
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Apr 30 2025

Inter Miami will be looking to overturn a 2-0 deficit against Vancouver Whitecaps in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final second leg and you can find out how to watch the…

Christian Pulisic Trasnfer News
Soccer
Will Christian Pulisic Make MLS Move? Why ‘Captain America’ Has Never Played In Home Nation’s Top League
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Apr 28 2025

Despite being labelled ‘Captain America’ Christian Pulisic has never played in his home nation, but could the American complete a transfer to the MLS? Will Christian Pulisic Leave AC Milan?…

Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney Wrexham 1
Soccer
Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham Make History Becoming First Club In English Soccer History To Secure Three Consecutive Promotions
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 27 2025
jadon sancho
Soccer
What Is Next For Jadon Sancho? Premier League Star At Career Crossroad As Chelsea and Manchester United Not Interested
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Apr 26 2025
Darwin Nunez Transfer News
Soccer
Who Will Darwin Nunez Join In Summer Transfer Window? Uruguayan Linked With Move Away From Liverpool Amid Contract Clause Issues
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Apr 25 2025
Vinicius Jr Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Shuts Down Rumors Over Vinicius Jr Moving To Saudi Arabia
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Jan 24 2025
Arrow to top