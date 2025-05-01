The possibility of seeing Lionel Messi retire in 2025 has increased after Inter Miami were eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions Cup by the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Has Lionel Messi’s Time With Inter Miami Been A Success?

When Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in July 2023, many expected the fresh franchise to dominate Major League Soccer for years to come.

However, he failed to save Inter Miami’s season in 2023 and after a first round exit in the MLS playoffs in 2024 to Atlanta United, Messi’s full opening season in the MLS came to a poor end.

The former Barcelona star has still performed exceptionally during his time in the United States, contributing to 63 goals in 51 appearances (42G+21A).

Messi could not replicate this strong record in front of goal during Miami’s 5-1 aggregate defeat to the Vancouver Whitecaps in the CONCACAF Champions Cup – failing to register a goal contribution in both games.

Winning this competition would have been a huge step for Inter Miami, as they have never won the competition and an MLS side has only clinched the trophy twice in its 24 years of existence.

Inter Miami can still find success this season by winning their first MLS title, they currently sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, four points off top with a game in hand on the teams around them.

Will Lionel Messi Retire in 2025?

At 37-years-old, the day soccer fans across the world have feared is starting to edge closer, as Lionel Messi may retire in the near future.

The Argentinian is regarded as the greatest soccer player of all-time, winning the most Ballon d’Or’s in history with eight, a World Cup and 10 LaLiga titles with Barcelona.

Since making his debut in 2004, the magician has won 46 team trophies and is in an elite list of players that can claim to have ‘completed’ the sport.

However, the CONCACAF Champions Cup exit with Inter Miami and overall poor performance in 2025 so far may tip Messi to a major decision at the end of this year.

His deal in Miami is set to expire at the end of 2025 and if the club cannot find success, then they may decide against extending Messi’s deal – especially as he is the highest paid player in the MLS.