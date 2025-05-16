Soccer

David Beckham Records Huge Increase In Wealth As Inter Miami Owner Enters UK Rich List At Over $500 Million

Louis Fargher
David Beckham has seen a huge increase in wealth in recent years and the latest UK Rich List has revealed that the Inter Miami owner is said to be worth over $500 million.

David Beckham Net Worth

The former LA Galaxy captain is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in soccer, playing for the world’s biggest teams like Real Madrid, Manchester United, AC Milan and PSG.

Gaining such a monumental status in the sport will obviously come with its financial perks, as Beckham’s name secured him several deals outside of soccer.

The Englishman created his own clothing range and also his own fragrance, which continues to do well and generating such wealth meant Beckham could begin his own team with Inter Miami.

When Beckham signed for LA Galaxy in 2007 he added a clause in his deal that meant he could own an MLS franchise at the end of his playing career and in 2014, the former England international confirmed that he would be bringing Major League Soccer to Miami.

This was finally confirmed in 2018, as the MLS announced that Inter Miami would enter the league in 2020 and they played their first game on March 1, 2020.

Beckham is a part of a trio-ownership, meaning this is not completely his doing, but to have any hand in a soccer team means you must have a substantial amount of money in the bank.

According to the latest reports around the UK Rich List, David Beckham’s net worth of $450m in 2024 has risen to $500m and is also boosted by his wife, Victoria Beckham.

Is David Beckham On UK Rich List?

The UK Rich List was recently released, highlighting the wealthiest people in the United Kingdom and the top 50 members have been reported in various outlets.

Beckham does not qualify for the top 50 and is extremely far away from it with 50th place having a value of over $3bn – but the former MLS star will not be begrudged with $500m to his name.

One important man in the world of soccer does feature on the list is the co-owner of Manchester United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who sits 7th in the list with a monstrous $17bn.

Although Beckham is not in the top 50, his financial impact on Inter Miami is still noticeable as the MLS side are able to make Lionel Messi the highest paid player in the MLS – with the former Barcelona player earning $12m per year.

