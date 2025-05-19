Soccer

Will Lionel Messi Retire In 2025? Argentinian Career In Question After Inter Miami’s Poor Run Of Form Continues Against Orlando City

Author image
Louis Fargher
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Lionel Messi Retire
Lionel Messi Retire

The possibility of seeing Lionel Messi retire in 2025 has increased after Inter Miami were thrashed 3-0 by Orlando City to make it three matches without a win.

Has Lionel Messi’s Time With Inter Miami Been A Success?

When Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in July 2023, many expected the fresh franchise to dominate Major League Soccer for years to come.

However, he failed to save Inter Miami’s season in 2023 and after a first round exit in the MLS playoffs in 2024 to Atlanta United, Messi’s full opening season in the MLS came to a poor end.

The former Barcelona star has still performed exceptionally during his time in the United States, contributing to 65 goals in 56 appearances (44G+21A).

This record has not been able to boost Inter Miami’s performances in recent weeks, as David Beckham’s franchise has failed to win any of their last three MLS matches.

Losing 4-1 to Minnesota FC, drawing 3-3 with San Jose Earthquakes and then suffering a 3-0 defeat to rivals Orlando City in their most recent encounter has seen Miami drop to sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Messi’s performances have also been below par, picking up more yellow cards than goals in his last three appearances and showing signs of frustration with the situation in Miami.

Will Lionel Messi Retire in 2025?

At 37-years-old, the day soccer fans across the world have feared is starting to edge closer, as Lionel Messi may retire in the near future.

The Argentinian is regarded as the greatest soccer player of all-time, winning the most Ballon d’Or’s in history with eight, a World Cup and 10 LaLiga titles with Barcelona.

Since making his debut in 2004, the magician has won 46 team trophies and is in an elite list of players that can claim to have ‘completed’ the sport.

However, Messi’s overall poor performance in 2025 so far may tip the soccer icon to a major decision at the end of this year – especially after dismissing any questions over a new deal.

His deal in Miami is set to expire at the end of 2025 and if the club cannot find success, then they may decide against extending Messi’s deal – especially as he is the highest paid player in the MLS.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Author Image

Louis Fargher

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Marco Reus Thomas Muller
Soccer

LATEST Marco Reus Reveals Likelihood Of Thomas Muller Making MLS Switch As Bayern Munich Star Prepares For Summer Move

Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 19 2025
Lionel Messi Retire
Soccer
Will Lionel Messi Retire In 2025? Argentinian Career In Question After Inter Miami’s Poor Run Of Form Continues Against Orlando City
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 19 2025

The possibility of seeing Lionel Messi retire in 2025 has increased after Inter Miami were thrashed 3-0 by Orlando City to make it three matches without a win. Has Lionel…

Soccer
David Beckham Records Huge Increase In Wealth As Inter Miami Owner Enters UK Rich List At Over $500 Million
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 16 2025

David Beckham has seen a huge increase in wealth in recent years and the latest UK Rich List has revealed that the Inter Miami owner is said to be worth…

Ola Brynhildsen
Soccer
Toronto FC Star Ola Brynhildsen Opens Up About Difficult Start In MLS and Gives Key Reason For Poor Goal Return
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 16 2025
Soccer
What Is MLS Rivalry Week? Host Of Major League Soccer Sides Face Fiercest Rivals
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 15 2025
Lionel Messi Booked
Soccer
Why Was Lionel Messi Booked After San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami? Argentine Cautioned Following Post-Match Frustration
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 15 2025
Patrick Bamford MLS Wrexham
Soccer
Former Premier League Star Set To Turn Down Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney As MLS Move Seems More Tempting
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 14 2025
Arrow to top