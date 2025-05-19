The possibility of seeing Lionel Messi retire in 2025 has increased after Inter Miami were thrashed 3-0 by Orlando City to make it three matches without a win.

Has Lionel Messi’s Time With Inter Miami Been A Success?

When Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in July 2023, many expected the fresh franchise to dominate Major League Soccer for years to come.

However, he failed to save Inter Miami’s season in 2023 and after a first round exit in the MLS playoffs in 2024 to Atlanta United, Messi’s full opening season in the MLS came to a poor end.

The former Barcelona star has still performed exceptionally during his time in the United States, contributing to 65 goals in 56 appearances (44G+21A).

This record has not been able to boost Inter Miami’s performances in recent weeks, as David Beckham’s franchise has failed to win any of their last three MLS matches.

Losing 4-1 to Minnesota FC, drawing 3-3 with San Jose Earthquakes and then suffering a 3-0 defeat to rivals Orlando City in their most recent encounter has seen Miami drop to sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Messi’s performances have also been below par, picking up more yellow cards than goals in his last three appearances and showing signs of frustration with the situation in Miami.

Will Lionel Messi Retire in 2025?

At 37-years-old, the day soccer fans across the world have feared is starting to edge closer, as Lionel Messi may retire in the near future.

The Argentinian is regarded as the greatest soccer player of all-time, winning the most Ballon d’Or’s in history with eight, a World Cup and 10 LaLiga titles with Barcelona.

Since making his debut in 2004, the magician has won 46 team trophies and is in an elite list of players that can claim to have ‘completed’ the sport.

However, Messi’s overall poor performance in 2025 so far may tip the soccer icon to a major decision at the end of this year – especially after dismissing any questions over a new deal.

His deal in Miami is set to expire at the end of 2025 and if the club cannot find success, then they may decide against extending Messi’s deal – especially as he is the highest paid player in the MLS.