Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates travel to Minnesota on May 10th in the MLS and you can find out how to watch the match below.

Minnesota United vs Inter Miami Preview

Javier Mascherano’s side have endured a difficult couple of weeks, as Miami were beaten by an aggregate score of 5-1 against the Vancouver Whitecaps which saw them exit the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Between these two defeats against Vancouver, Miami were beaten 4-3 by FC Dallas in the MLS and was the first time since May 2024 that they had lost three matches in a row.

However, Lionel Messi and Co. ended this poor run of form in their most recent MLS encounter, as they beat the New York Red Bulls 4-1 at the Chase Stadium.

Goals from Fafa Picault, Marcelo Weigandt, Luis Suarez and Messi clinched all three points for Miami, meaning they sit fourth in the Eastern Conference and could move first by winning their game in hand.

As for Minnesota, a 3-0 win over Austin FC last time around ended a run of three matches without a win and Eric Ramsay’s side moved up to second in the Western Conference.

Before Minnesota can welcome Miami to the Allianz Field, they face a trip to Kentucky as they take on Louisville City in the US Open Cup round of 16.

These two sides have only met once in the MLS, as Inter Miami won 2-1 in June 2022 thanks to an unbelievable last-minute brace from Indiana Vassilev.

Will Lionel Messi Play Against Minnesota United?

The Argentinian icon scored his fourth foal of the 2025 season in Inter Miami’s last match, taking his overall goal contributions to six in seven appearances (4G+2A).

Lionel Messi is expected to play against Minnesota on May 10th, alongside the likes of Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

How To Watch Minnesota United vs Inter Miami

Give Lionel Messi’s huge reach around the globe, many will be looking to watch Inter Miami at any given chance and you can do so with the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

If you have an Apple TV+ subscription then you can purchase the pass for $12.99 per month or $79 a season. If you do not have an Apple TV+ subscription then the MLS Season pass will cost $14.99 per month or $99 per season.

Minnesota United vs Inter Miami: Full Match Information

⚽ Fixture: Minnesota United vs Inter Miami

Minnesota United vs Inter Miami 📅 Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Saturday, May 10, 2025 🕛 Kick-off : 4:30 p.m. (ET)

4:30 p.m. (ET) 🏆 Competition: MLS

MLS 📺 TV Channel: Apple TV

Apple TV 🏟 Venue: Allianz Field (Saint Paul, MN)

Allianz Field (Saint Paul, MN) 🎲 Match Odds: Minnesota United (+120) | Inter Miami (+200)