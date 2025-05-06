Paul Pogba has been out of action for over 18 months and is currently a free agent, meaning rumours over a move to the MLS have began to circulate – so will the Frenchman be heading to the United States?

Why Has Paul Pogba Been Away From Soccer?

In September 2023, the sport of soccer was left stunned as Paul Pogba was handed a precautionary suspension for a failed drugs test and then given a four-year ban in February 2024.

Pogba tested positive for Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) in August 2023, which is known to help produce hormones like testosterone and is banned in professional sports.

The World Anti-Doping Code, commonly known as WADA, has historically dished out four-year suspensions for this substance, meaning Pogba’s initial ban was not out of the ordinary.

However, the Frenchman was adamant that he never knowingly took anything to enhance his performance illegally and went on to appeal the decision in a lengthy process.

In October 2024, Pogba’s ban was decreased from four-years to 18 months (from the original date of September 2023), meaning his suspension came to an end in March 2025.

The 2018 World Cup winner has not played a minute of professional football since and Pogba agreed a ‘mutual termination’ of his contract with Juventus in November 2024.

He is yet to find a new club to restart his career, but has been linked to a host of clubs like Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and MLS side, Inter Miami.

Could Paul Pogba Move To MLS?

The former Juventus star was regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world during the peak stages of his career, being selected in the FIFPro World 11 in 2015.

Following this major accomplishment, Pogba would re-sign for Manchester United after leaving the club in 2012 and this was the biggest transfer in history at the time.

His second-spell with the Red Devils is widely regarded as disappointing despite showing moments of brilliance and winning the Europa League and Carabao Cup in 2017.

During his time in Manchester, Pogba contributed to 90 goals in 233 appearances (39G + 51A) and ended his time with the club in the summer of 2022 – just before Erik Ten Hag’s spell as United boss.

The Frenchman went on to sign for another former side in Juventus and his second-spell was somewhat of a disaster, making just 10 appearances and missing almost 60 matches through injury,

Now at 32-years-old, Pogba’s decision over his next destination is arguably his biggest to date and the Frenchman is reportedly keen on a move to Inter Miami.

Given his issues with injury at Juventus it is unlikely that a major European club will take the risk, however, his talent and the fact he is a free agent could tempt some teams in Europe.

If a move to a major European side does not present itself then a move to America could be on the cards, especially given Pogba’s repeated trips to the States in the past.