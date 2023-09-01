This offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs have been without All-Pro DT, Chris Jones. The 29-year-old did not show up to training camp and has missed the entire preseason. After one of his most productive seasons in the NFL, Jones wants a new long-term contract.

He wants to be paid relative to his production with the Chiefs in the last few years. Jones has no problem sitting out and there is less than a week until their season opener vs. Detroit. Chiefs fans and even some of his teammates are begging Jones to come back. General Manager Brett Veach said the team has been in communication with Jones over the last two days. They are seriously trying to get a deal done and put this all past them.

The Chiefs know what Jones’ value is, but they still have not offered him a new long-term contract

Kansas City #Chiefs GM Brett Veach shared an update on the team's contract negotiations with Chris Jones on Wednesday.



In 2020, Chris Jones signed a four-year, $80 million contract extension with the Chiefs. His annual average value of $20 million per season is the eight-highest in the NFL. Relative to his production, Jones is definitely underpaid. The two-time Super Bowl champ finished fourth in the NFL with (15.5) sacks last season.

Jones also set a new NFL record with at least one sack in 11 straight games. Additionally, he had 4 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles, 17 tackles for loss, and 29 QB hits. His elite production last season earned him his first-ever All-pro honors. With all that being said, the Chiefs still have not offered him a new long-term deal.

Chiefs' Travis Kelce pleads for Chris Jones' return from holdout: "Please, we need you. We need you bad."



The Chiefs hope that Chris Jones is in their starting lineup next Thursday vs. the Detroit Lions. Previously, Jones said that he would sit out until Week 8 before he returns. It’s unknown whether he was bluffing with that statement and fans are seriously worried that he could sit out. This season, Jones is owed a base salary of $19.5 million. With all the time he’s missed, the All-Pro DT has already racked up over $2 million in fines. We’ll have to wait and see when Chris Jones actually makes his return for the Chiefs.