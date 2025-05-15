Lionel Messi received a yellow card for his post-match frustrations as Inter Miami suffered a disappointing draw with San Jose Earthquakes.

Inter Miami Held By San Jose Earthquakes In Six-Goal Thriller

Inter Miami’s poor start to the season continued at PayPal Park, as Javier Mascherano’s side were held to a 3-3 tie by San Jose Earthquakes and made it just one win from their last six across all competitions.

It looked like it was going to be a good night for Inter Miami after Max Falcon opened the scoring for the visitors in the opening minute but this quickly turned as Cristian Arango equalized for San Jose two-minutes later.

Beau Leroux put the hosts ahead in the 37th minute before Tadeo Allende leveled things up seven minutes later to boost spirits in the Miami end.

San Jose Earthquakes did not want to go into the break level and in the seventh minute of injury time, Ian Harkes put the hosts ahead just before the half-time whistle.

Seven minutes into the second-half was all it took for Miami to find an equaliser, as Allende scored his second of the match and neither side could find a goal – leaving the match even after 90 minutes.

Why Was Lionel Messi Booked Against San Jose Earthquakes?

“I will send you off…” “Walk away now” Referee to Messi. Messi justifiably upset over a terrible call that would’ve given Inter Miami a free kick just outside the box. #InterMiami #Messi pic.twitter.com/azAL9E53nr — FABI (@barcanaut) May 15, 2025

Despite seeing six-goals in the match, Lionel Messi failed to be involved in any of them and his main inclusion came towards the end of the match and even after the final whistle.

The soccer icon took the ball in the final stages, weaved his way through the San Jose defense and appeared to be tripped just before he unleashed towards the goal.

Joe Dickerson, the referee for the match, did not award a foul to Inter Miami and brought the game to an end shortly after – leaving Lionel Messi furious.

The former Barcelona player was clearly enraged, rushing towards the referee and shouting his frustration over Dickerson’s decision which forced the official to hand Messi a yellow card.

Messi who is currently the highest paid player in the MLS, continued to show his anger at the referee after receiving a yellow card, sarcastically clapping and being pulled away by teammates.