Saturday night sees the biggest Misfits Boxing card to date go down at the Manchester Arena. Former foes turned business partners and friends, KSI and Logan Paul, both co-headline 'The PRIME Card' this weekend in fights against Tommy Fury and Dillon Danis respectively. But why is it called the Misfits Prime Card?

Why Is Saturday’s Misfits Event Called ‘The Prime Card’?

Saturday night sees the biggest Misfits event to date go down, with a stellar boxing card featuring the likes of KSI, Logan Paul, Tommy Fury and Dillon Danis to name but a few fighters featuring on the bill.

Not only that, but the undercard features some huge names such as Salt Papi, Deen The Great, Slim Albaher, My Mate Nate and Astrid Wett to name but a few. The card is officially called MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card.

The event is being billed as ‘The PRIME Card’ as the two main events involve the two co-founders of the hydration drink. KSI and Logan Paul are of course former foes turned friends and business partners, having launched PRIME back in January 2022.

What Is Prime?

Prime is a range of sports hydration drinks, drink mixes and energy drinks created and marketed by Prime Hydration, LLC. Logan Paul and KSI are of course the two co-founders of the brand, continuously promoting the drink on social media and through they huge following.

Prime is now also a main sponsor for various different sports teams and athletes. For example, Prime are the official drink partner of the UFC. Not only that, but they are also a partner of football clubs such as Arsenal in the Premier League, Barcelona in La Liga and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga to name but a few.

The hydration drink is also a main sponsor for individual athletes. For example, one of the most famous footballers in the world, Erling Haaland, is officially a Prime athlete. Alisha Lehmann, a popular female footballer is too partnered with Prime.

