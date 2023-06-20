In an intimate revelation on social media, Veronika Khomyn, wife of the celebrated Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, announced her pregnancy, sparking a wave of well-wishes from fans and friends alike. The former model and real estate agent from Ukraine has been a pillar of support in McVay’s life, standing by his side through his dynamic NFL coaching career. Now, the duo is preparing to enter a new chapter of their lives as parents.

Where Did McVay and Khonym Meet?

The couple first crossed paths while Khomyn was a student at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, and McVay was beginning his career with the Washington Commanders as an assistant tight end coach. The Ukrainian native was instantly charmed by the man who was to become the youngest head coach in NFL history when he joined the LA Rams in 2017.

Throughout their relationship, Khomyn has shown her unwavering support for McVay’s caree. She can often be seen sporting custom gear bearing his name and face. In return, McVay has backed Khomyn throughout her career transition from modeling to real estate and her public stand for her home country, Ukraine.

Sean McVay’s GF In Tiny Bikini While Rams Practice: Wanna know the best part about Rams training camp being at UC Irvine?? You’re lookin’ at it. Here’s Veronika Khomyn — the smokin’ hot girlfriend of L.A. Rams head coach Sean McVay — finding ways to pass the time while her… pic.twitter.com/kPRXUWnuvN — – (@COUPSLEADER) August 14, 2018

Khomyn Cheers on McVay at Super Bowl

Their relationship has been a journey marked by significant moments that have often been shared with their followers. The duo got engaged during a romantic vacation in France in 2019, a memory that Khomyn fondly recalls on her Instagram. They tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles in June 2022.

It’s Super Bowl weekend in the US. Meet Rams head coach Sean McVay’s fiancée Veronika Khomyn, a model from Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/P56iozjjTw — Mavka Slavka 🧜‍♀️🌻 (@MavkaSlavka) February 13, 2022

Notably, Khomyn was present at the Super Bowl LVI in 2022, cheering on her then-fiancé as he steered the Rams to victory. Khomyn expressed her pride and happiness for McVay on social media. She described his commitment to his team and his unwavering work ethic as commendable.

Sean McVay and his wife Veronika announced Sunday they are expecting a baby boy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ppUGzWE01n — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 19, 2023

New Child Expected

Now, the couple is looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family. In an Instagram post featuring an ultrasound and the happy couple, Khomyn shared the exciting news. “Baby boy McVay is coming this fall and we’re so excited to meet him and love on him. I can’t believe he’s been growing in my belly for 5 months already,” she wrote.

Veronika Khomyn In Tiny Bikini Helping Sean McVay Get Over Super Bowl Loss https://t.co/v7CSd1Va3G — TMZ (@TMZ) February 18, 2019

Khomyn acknowledged the challenges of being married to an NFL coach on social media. She noted the time constraints that come with McVay’s demanding career. However, she considers these challenges temporary and views them as a part of the path they’ve chosen together.

The couple ontinue to inspire many with their shared love for their careers and each other. With McVay contracted to the Rams through the 2026 season, fans can look forward to many more years of his strategic coaching, while also watching the couple’s family grow.

As Khomyn and McVay anticipate their journey into parenthood, they continue to strike a balance between their professional and personal lives, proving to their followers that it’s possible to thrive in both.

