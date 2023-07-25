NFL

Who is Tom Brady’s New Girlfriend Irina Shayk? Learn About Her Relationship With the NFL QB & See Her Best Instagram Pics

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Brady Shayk
Brady Shayk

Sparks are flying between retired NFL superstar Tom Brady and Russian model Irina Shayk. Recent images of the duo, spotted together in Los Angeles, have caused quite a stir. This news follows Brady’s split from his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, in October 2022, and various brief rumors linking him to other high-profile figures like Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski.

Model Irina Shayk Moves on From Cristiano Ronaldo to Tom Brady

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by irina shayk (@irinashayk)

Shayk, at 37, is no stranger to high-profile relationships. She shares a six-year-old daughter with actor Bradley Cooper and previously dated footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. But, it’s the romance brewing between Shayk and Brady that’s now catching everyone’s attention.

The pair reportedly met at the wedding of billionaire Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy. Although other beautiful models surrounded Brady, Shayk emerged victorious, securing his attention. From what started as speculation, Shayk and Brady’s relationship has escalated to be something more casual and intriguing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by irina shayk (@irinashayk)

Brady and Shayk Share a Moment in LA

Most recently, Brady, 45, was spotted picking up Shayk from the Hotel Bel-Air, driving her to his Los Angeles home. Images captured the duo sharing a tender moment while stopped at a red light, with Brady affectionately touching Shayk’s face.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by irina shayk (@irinashayk)

Brady dropped her off the next morning, only to repeat the process the following day, a series of events that’s set tongues wagging about this budding romance.

Who is Irina Shayk?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by irina shayk (@irinashayk)

In addition to her romantic entanglements, Shayk has a thriving career in the modeling industry. She was featured on the cover of the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and has modeled for prestigious brands like Ocean Drive and GQ. You may also recognize her from her acting stint in 2014’s “Hercules” alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by irina shayk (@irinashayk)

It’s worth mentioning that Brady’s ex-wife, Bündchen, hasn’t publicly commented on his new relationship. However, rumors swirling about her love life have been put to rest, with Bündchen debunking speculation about dating billionaire Jeffrey Soffer and Jiu-Jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente.

Meanwhile, Brady has been navigating his post-NFL life and a fresh broadcasting deal with Fox Sports. Yet, amid the professional transitions, he seems to be exploring new romantic possibilities, with Shayk currently being his companion of choice.

Shayk’s 22 Million IG Followers  Captivated by Her Beauty

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by irina shayk (@irinashayk)

On social media, Shayk continues to captivate millions with her stunning posts on Instagram, despite a sudden drop in followers following her split from Ronaldo. With over 22 million followers still eagerly consuming her content, Shayk’s posts offer glimpses into her glamorous lifestyle, while subtly hinting at her blossoming romance with Brady.

Brady and Shayk’s unfolding relationship represents a new chapter for both of them. As the duo navigate their relationship in the public eye, fans and observers are eager to know what the future holds for them. Their intriguing relationship only adds to their storied lives, a tale of two public figures who have found common ground amid the whirlwind of fame.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by irina shayk (@irinashayk)

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined SportsLens in 2021. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans
Author Image

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined SportsLens in 2021. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
ca times.brightspotcdn 1
NFL

LATEST Las Vegas Raiders Sign Free Agent Corner Marcus Peters

Author image Owen Jones  •  3h
C.J. Stroud Texans pic
NFL
Texans: Rookie QB C.J. Stroud has agreed to a four-year, $36.3 million contract, all fully guaranteed
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  7h

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans took Ohio State QB Bryce Young with the second overall pick. Stroud was OSU’s starting QB for two seasons, passing for 85…

CJ
NFL
Lions Chauncey Gardner-Johnson’s Injury Not Considered Serious
Author image Owen Jones  •  8h

Detroit Lions key free agent addition Chauncey Gardner-Johnson went down in practice today with a non-contact knee injury.   Chauncey Gardner-Johnson did not suffer any structural damage after undergoing tests,…

Jimmy Garoppolo Raiders pic
NFL
Raiders: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) passed his camp physical and will avoid the PUP list
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  8h
rsz dfdf
NFL
Odell Beckham Jr. Contemplated Retirement After Super Bowl Injury
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  8h
C.J. Gardner Johnson Lions pic
NFL
Lions: C.J. Gardner-Johnson went down with a non-contact injury (leg) and was carted off at practice
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  9h
Nyheim Hines Bills pic
NFL
Bills: RB Nyheim Hines suffered a significant knee injury and is expected to miss the 2023 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  10h
Arrow to top