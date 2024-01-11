NFL

Who Is Going To Win NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Year? 2023-24 Candidates Explored

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
1682016961.0
1682016961.0

There have been a number of impressive campaigns on the road to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, but one stands out more than most and has this award locked up.

Who Is Going To Win NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Year?

Favorite: DT Jalen Carter (Philadelphia Eagles, 11-6)

Jalen Carter is the Defensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner after a fantastic debut season with last year’s Super Bowl runners-up, which was unfortunately stained after his side lost five of their last six outings.

Carter was the highest-graded defender for the Eagles this season, the highest-graded among all rookie defenders by a landslide and ranked as the fifth highest-graded DT.

The 22-year-old out of Georgia recorded 33 total tackles (20 solo), six sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one forced safety, a blocked field goal and one touchdown in 16 games played.

He’s only going to get even better and this looks like the start of a glistening career.

Who Is Going To Win NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Year? 2023-24 Candidates Explored
Jalen Carter

Strong Candidate: DE Will Anderson (Houston Texans, 10-7)

Houston Texans rookie DE Will Anderson enjoyed a fine season in the Lone Star State, where his team finished 10-7 to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2019.

He recorded 45 tackles – ten for a loss, 7.5 sacks, 22 quarterback hits, 32 pressures and one pass breakup in 15 games played. Anderson ranked second in the NFL for sacks among rookies.

Among league edges, Anderson stacked up nicely with the field – ranking eighth in quarterback hits, 12th in run stops and 15th in PR win rate percentage (16.3%).

Who Is Going To Win NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Year? 2023-24 Candidates Explored
Will Anderson

Underrated Candidate: CB Devon Witherspoon (Seattle Seahawks, 9-8)

Seattle Seahawks corner Devon Witherspoon was a huge reason why the team were able to book their spot in the postseason, winning three of their last four outings to clinch a Wild Card appearance after losing each of their previous five.

Witherspoon was graded higher than Carter in run defense, tackling, pass rush and coverage. He played 300 more snaps than the Eagles star and was the only defensive rookie to make the Pro Bowl.

He was PFF’s top graded Seahawks player and the league’s top graded rookie defender with minimum 600 snaps played, finishing with 16 passes defended, eight tackles for a loss and three sacks.

He became the only rookie and one of just seven players in NFL history to hit those marks since 1999.

USATSI 21713123 168397130 lowres
Devon Witherspoon
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
1682016961.0
NFL

LATEST Who Is Going To Win NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Year? 2023-24 Candidates Explored

Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 11 2024
Jared Goff Lions pic
NFL
Lions’ Jared Goff says the chip on his shoulder from the 2021 trade will ‘never leave me’
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 11 2024

This weekend is the start of the playoffs in the NFL. There are several intriguing matchups this weekend, but one sticks out among the rest. Jared Goff and the Detroit…

USATSI 21656988 168397130 lowres
NFL
Who Is Going To Win NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year? 2023-24 Candidates Explored
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 11 2024

The race to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year looked like a landslide victory for one Houston Texans quarterback at one point, but a record-breaking receiver in Los Angeles…

USATSI 22127233 168397130 lowres
NFL
Who Is Going To Win NFL Defensive Player Of The Year? 2023-24 Candidates Explored
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 11 2024
Bill Belichick Patriots pic
NFL
After 24 seasons in New England, Bill Belichick and the Patriots have mutually agreed to part ways
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 11 2024
Wink Martindale Giants pic
NFL
Wink Martindale and the New York Giants have mutually agreed to part ways after two seasons
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 11 2024
USATSI 22128564 168397130 lowres
NFL
Who Is Going To Win NFL MVP? 2023-24 Candidates Explored
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 11 2024
Arrow to top