In 2022 we saw five winning Breeders’ Cup favorites from the 14 races, which works out at a 36% strike-rate. So, just which horses are propping up the 2023 Breeders’ Cup betting markets?

Breeders’ Cup Favorites 2023: Which Horses Are Heading The Santa Anita Betting?

Horse racing punters love betting on the fancied runners in any race, so just what are the Breeders’ Cup favorites ahead of this week’s 2023 meeting at Santa Anita?

Last year in 2022 at Keeneland, we saw five winning Breeders’ Cup favorites over the 14 races (36%) – including Flightline winning the Breeders’ Cup Classic as the 4/9 market leader.

However, despite Flightline rewarding favorite backers last year, it’s worth noting that the Classic has only seen three winning favorites in the last 19 renewals.

Let’s take a look at which horses are heading the Breeders’ Cup betting markets in 2023 – while we’ve also got the key Breeders’ Cup trends for the Mile, Classic and Turf on the Saturday.

Note: Odds are supplied by Bovada, but subject to change

Friday November 3, 2023

2:00pm – Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (5f)

BIG EVS +300

Trainer: Mick Appleby (UK)

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Runs/Wins: 5 (3)

European runner that has top form in his homeland after winning the G2 Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster by 2 3/4 lengths. Well drawn in gate 4 and top jockey Tom Marquand comes over for the ride.

2:40pm – NetJets Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (1m 1/2f)

TAMARA -120

Trainer: Richard E Mandella (US)

Jockey: Mike E Smith

Runs/Wins: 2 (2)

Promising filly in the making from the Richard E Mandella barn and comes here having won her last two by 2 1/4 and 6 3/4 lengths. The last of those was a super-impressive success in the G1 Debutante at Del Mar when trouncing a field of 11 other runners. Will also be ridden by Breeders’ Cup veteran jockey Mike E Smith, who has won this race twice since 2015. Tamara rates one of the big Breeders’ Cup bankers this year.

3:20pm – Breeders Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (1m)

CARLA’S WAY +400

Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford (UK)

Jockey: James Doyle

Runs/Wins: 4 (2)

From the Crisford camp in Newmarket, England and brings high-class form to the Breeders’ Cup table having won the G2 Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket at the end of September by an easy 2 1/4 lengths. A race the European horses have won for the last two seasons.

4:00pm – FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (1m 1/2f)

LOCKED +325

Trainer: Todd Pletcher (US)

Jockey: Jose L Ortiz

Runs/Wins: 3 (2)

Promising colt that has won his last two in great fashion – including last time when taking the G1 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity at Keeneland. Gate 6 looks fine and the Pletcher barn took this prize with their classy Forte last year.

4:40pm – Prevagen Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (1m)

RIVER TIBRE +300

Trainer: Aidan O’Brien (IRE)

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Runs/Wins: 5 (3)

From the Aidan O’Brien team in Ireland that have a fine record in this race, with three wins since 2015 – including 12 months ago with Victoria Road. Jockey Ryan Moore has also been on all three of these recent O’Brien wins and was a winner at Royal Ascot this season when taking the G2 Coventry Stakes.

Saturday November 4, 2023

11:30am – Big Ass Fans Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (1m)

CODY’S WISH +110

Trainer: William Mott (US)

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Runs/Wins: 15 (10)

Winner of this race last year – scrapping home by a head – and will be all the rage to follow up despite being another year older. Trained on this season as a 5 year-old but has maintained his level of form with three wins, including last time out in the G2 Vosburgh Stakes at Belmont. Gate 3 is ideal and regular rider Junior Alvarado continues in the saddle. Will be looking to become the first back-to-back winner since Goldencents.

12:10pm – Maker’s Mark Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (1m 2f)

INSPIRAL +265

Trainer: John & Thady Gosden (UK)

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Runs/Wins: 12 (8)

First Breeders’ Cup outing but is a classy filly that has won 67% of her 12 career starts. Of her wins, four have been in Grade 1 races in England and France and comes here with the latest of those top-table victories in the G1 Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket last month. Top Breeders’ Cup jockey Frankie Dettori, who won this race in 2016 on Queen’s Trust, rides.

12:50pm – PNC Bank Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (7f)

GOODNIGHT OLIVE Even

Trainer: Chad C Brown (US)

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr

Runs/Wins: 11 (8)

Another past winner that is back for more – having taken this race last year by an impressive 2 1/2 lengths. Has won twice more this season when taking the G1 Madison Stakes at Keeneland and the G2 Bed o’ Roses Stakes at Belmont and has warmed up for this with a fine second in the Ballerina Handicap – a race she won last year before her Breeders’ Cup success. Trainer Chad Brown also won the prize in 2015 with Wavell Avenue.

1:30pm – FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile (1m)

SONGLINE +250

Trainer: Totu Hayashi (JPN)

Jockey: Keita Tosaki

Runs/Wins: 16 (7)

Runner from Japan that comes here having won two Grade 1 races in her homeland – the Victoria Mile and the Yasuda Kinen in Tokyo. Gate 10 would be the concern and taking on two promising Godolphin runners in Mawj and Master Of The Seas, with the ‘boys in blue’ having won the last two runnings of this race.

2:10pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff (1m 1f)

IDIOMATIC +225

Trainer: Brad Cox (US)

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Runs/Wins: 11 (8)

Winning machine from the Brad Cox barn, that comes here with four straight successes under her belt. The last of those came in the G1 Juddmonte Spinster Stakes at Keeneland last month and before that beat the useful Secret Oath by 4 lengths in the G1 Personal Ensign Stakes at Saratoga. Gate 4 is ideal, and the Cox/Geroux combination have won this race twice before (2018 & 2020).

2:50pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf (1m4f)

MOSTAHDAF +275

Trainer: John & Thady Gosden (UK)

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Runs/Wins: 16 (10)

This has been a big race for the European horses in recent years – winning eight of the last 10 and they’ve got big chances again this year that include the Epsom Derby first and second Auguste Rodin and King Of Steel. The Gosden team also won this in 2018 with star mare Enable and they’ve a leading player again this season in Mostahdaf, who is one of the highest-rated middle-distance horses in training. Winner of the Juddmonte International at York last time and before that was a very impressive 4-length victor of the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot.

3:40pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic (1m2f)

ARABIAN KNIGHT +300

Trainer: Bob Baffert (US)

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Runs/Wins: 4 (3)

The new Classic favorite with Arcangelo now retired. From the Bob Baffert yard that have won this race four times since 2014 and with just four career runs looks the sort to have a lot more to come. Heads into the race with a win in the Pacific Classic – a race Flightline won last season before winning the Breeders’ Cup Classic. Those against him might lean to this race not being a good one for the favorites with only three market leaders winning in the last 19 renewals.

4:25pm – Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (7f)

LIVE IN THE DREAM +450

Trainer: Adam West (UK)

Jockey: Sean Kirrane

Runs/Wins: 19 (6)

A tight betting race, so the favorite could easily change before the race is off – with Bradsell and Caravel, who won the race last year, others fancies in the market. Live In The Dream has risen up the sprinting ranks in the UK and won the G1 Nunthorpe Stakes – beating the classy Highland Princess by a length. He’s prepped for this with a run at Keeneland when 4th in the Woodford Stakes last month (5 1/2f) and looks the sort to benefit from a return to 5f having lost a few places late on in that last race.

5:00pm – Qatar Racing Breeders’ Cup Sprint (5f)

ELITE POWER

Trainer: William Mott (US)

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr

Runs/Wins: 12 (8)

Another past winner as Elite Power took this race last year by 1 1/4 lengths and will be a popular pick to follow-up. Has won three times this season, with successes in the G1 Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap and the G2 True North Stakes and was a fair second last time in the G1 Forego Stakes at Saratoga. First run at Santa Anita, but jockey Irad Ortiz Jr has also won two of the last three runnings. Will be looking to become the first repeat winner since Roy H.