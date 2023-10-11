Boxing News

When Are The Weigh-Ins Ahead Of KSI vs Tommy Fury & Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis?

KSI vs Tommy Fury
KSI vs Tommy Fury

Boxing fans will be treated to two main events at Manchester Arena on Saturday evening, as KSI and Tommy Fury go head to head alongside Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in what is set to be a stacked card this weekend! Read on to find out all about the official weigh-ins for both of the bouts on Saturday evening.

When Are The Weigh-Ins For KSI vs Tommy Fury & Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis?

We are just days away from what is anticipated to be one of the most exciting boxing night’s of the year, KSI, Tommy Fury, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis all fighting on the same card this Saturday. There has as usual been plenty of talk before both of the fights, but the personal grudges between the fighters have been ongoing for longer than most, which has set this weekend up for a mouthwatering event.

Ahead of Saturday’s huge show, all fighters on the entire card will have to weigh-in officially the day before fight night. All fighters on the KSI vs Fury undercard, and of course the main event combatants themselves, must make weight prior to their respective fight going ahead.

The official weigh-in show is on Friday, October 13th. All fighters on the card must get their weights taken, with the weigh-ins commencing at 12pm EST (11am CT).

The weigh-in ceremony will be conducted on Friday, October 13 at the Manchester Arena. The weigh-in’s will all be available to watch for fans on the JJ Olatunji and Misfits Boxing YouTube channels.

What Is The KSI Vs Tommy Fury Weight Limit?

Both KSI and Tommy Fury will step onto the scales on Friday, October 13 ahead of their highly anticipated fight the following evening in Manchester.

The YouTuber and former Love Island star have agreed a weight limit of 183lbs (83kg) for Saturday’s fight, with no rehydration clause, which means the pair can pile the pounds back on post weigh-in if they want.

In order for the fight to go ahead, both fighters must make weigh successfully. Should one fighter fail to make weight and then fail once again at a second attempt, it will be down to the opponent whether they want to bout to go ahead or not.

The fight could still go ahead depending on whether the opponent wants it to, but only the one fighter who made weight successfully will have a say in whether the fights carries on or if they fight is cancelled.

In short, neither KSI nor Tommy Fury will be allowed to weigh any more than 183-pounds on Friday at the weigh-ins. On fight night, the fighters are allowed to come in at whatever weight they want, as long as they made the weight limit the day before at the official weigh-ins.

KSI vs Tommy Fury Full Fight Card

The main event will be partnered by a co-main event, with the previously mentioned Paul vs Danis bout. The undercard also includes some huge fights in the influencer scene.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Main Card (DAZN PPV)
KSI vs Tommy Fury Cruiserweight 6
Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Bridgerwieght 6
Salt Papi vs Slim Albaher Middleweight 5
Deen The Great vs Walid Sharks II Lightweight 5
King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor Light Heavyweight 5
Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate Light Heavyweight 4
NichLmao/Alex Wassabi vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda/BDave Light Heavyweight (Tag Team) TBC
Swarmz vs Ryan Taylor II Light Heavyweight 4
Astrid Wett vs Alexia Grace Flyweight 4
Chase DeMoor vs Tempo Arts Heavyweight 5
S-X vs DTG Heavyweight 3

KSI Vs Tommy Fury – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Tommy Fury
  • 📊 Records: KSI (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) | Tommy Fury (9-0, 4 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 6:30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: MFB Cruiserweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: Manchester Arena | Manchester, England
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI +250 | Fury -300

Logan Paul Vs Dillon Danis – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis
  • 📊 Records: Logan Paul (0-1-1) | Dillon Danis (debut)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 6:30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: Manchester Arena | Manchester, England
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -450 | Danis +325

