The rise of crossover boxing continues, as Misfits live on DAZN presents British YouTuber KSI against Tommy Fury, a professional boxer and brother to heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury. With that in mind, we have curated all the information you need for KSI vs Tommy Fury. Read below to find out more!

KSI vs Tommy Fury Fight Info

🥊 Misfits Fight: KSI vs Tommy Fury

KSI vs Tommy Fury 📊 Records: KSI (5-0-1, 3 KO’s) | Tommy Fury (9-0-1, 2 KO’s)

KSI (5-0-1, 3 KO’s) | Tommy Fury (9-0-1, 2 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday October 14th

Saturday October 14th 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 6.30PM EST

Approx. 6.30PM EST 🏆 Title: MFB Cruiserweight Title

MFB Cruiserweight Title 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV

🏟 Venue: Manchester Arena | Manchester, England

Manchester Arena | Manchester, England 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI +250| Fury -325

Above is everything you need to know about the huge crossover boxing bout between KSI and Tommy Fury. The fight is scheduled as the main event in Manchester, England on Saturday 14th October. This bout will be six rounds of three minutes.

KSI’s business partner in the ever-rising ‘PRIME Hydration’, Logan Paul, is also fighting on the card as he faces Conor McGregor’s training partner and the always controversial, Dillon Danis.

KSI vs Tommy Fury Start Time

TV channel (US): If you are a DAZN subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to view KSI vs Tommy Fury on DAZN PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $54.99 pay-per-view price. The KSI vs Tommy Fury fight will likely get underway at approx. 6.30pm EST as the main card will be starting at around 2pm EST

KSI vs Tommy Fury Full Fight Card

The main event will be partnered by a co-main event, with the previously mentioned Paul vs Danis bout. The undercard also includes some huge fights in the influencer scene.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (DAZN PPV) KSI vs Tommy Fury Cruiserweight 6 Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Bridgerwieght 6 Salt Papi vs Slim Albaher Middleweight 5 Deen The Great vs Walid Sharks II Lightweight 5 King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor Light Heavyweight 5 Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate Light Heavyweight 4 NichLmao/Alex Wassabi vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda/BDave Light Heavyweight (Tag Team) TBC Swarmz vs Ryan Taylor II Light Heavyweight 4 Astrid Wett vs Alexia Grace Flyweight 4 Chase DeMoor vs Tempo Arts Heavyweight 5 S-X vs DTG Heavyweight 3

