When Are The Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Weigh-Ins Ahead Of Undisputed Welterweight Title Fight?

Paul Kelly
Terence Crawford Boxing 6

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford goes down this Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. But when are the Spence vs Crawford weigh-ins? Read on to find out all about the official weigh-ins for this compelling undisputed welterweight world title boxing clash.

When Are The Weigh-Ins For Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford?

We are just days away from this highly anticipated undisputed world welterweight title fight between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. Both men are undefeated and will be looking to solidify themselves as the best 147-pound fighter on the planet.

Ahead of Saturday’s huge show, all fighters on the entire card will have to weigh-in officially the day before fight night. All fighters on the Spence vs Crawford undercard, and of course the main event combatants themselves, must make weight prior to their respective fight going ahead.

The official weigh-in show is on Friday, July 28. All fighters on the card must get their weights taken, with the weigh-ins commencing at 6pm EST (3pm PT).

The weigh-in ceremony is open to the public and is conducted on Friday, July 28 at the T-Mobile Arena.

RELATED: Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

What Is The Spence vs Crawford Weight Limit?

Both Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr will step onto the scales on Friday, July 28 ahead of their highly anticipated fight the following evening in Las Vegas.

This fight is for all four world title belts at welterweight. This means that both men must weigh-in at a maximum of 147-pounds on Friday. If a fighter fails to make the weight, he may be given a few hours to further cut the weight and try to successfully weigh-in.

In order for the world title belts to be contested, both fighters must make weigh successfully. Should one fighter fail to make weight and then fail once again at a second attempt, they will not fight for the belts.

The fight could still go ahead depending on whether the opponent wants it to, but only the one fighter who made weight successfully will be able to win the world title belts.

In short, neither Errol Spence Jr nor Terence Crawford will be allowed to weigh any more than 147-pounds on Friday at the weigh-ins. On fight night, the fighters are allowed to come in at whatever weight they want, as long as they made the weight limit the day before at the official weigh-ins.

RELATED: Errol Spence Jr Net Worth & Career Earnings | Terence Crawford Net Worth & Career Earnings

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford is of course the main event. The undercard includes some compelling action in various other weight divisions too, including world title action in the bantamweight division.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Welterweight 12
Isaac Cruz vs Giovanni Cabrera Lightweight 12
Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago Bantamweight 12
Jose Salas Reyes vs Aston Palicte Super-Bantamweight 10
Steven Nelson vs Rowdy Legend Montgomery Super-Middleweight 10
Yoenis Tellez vs Sergio Garcia Super-Welterweight 10
Delmer Zamora vs Nikolai Buzolin Lightweight 8
Kevin Ceja Ventura vs Deshawn Prather Welterweight 6
Jabin Chollet vs Michael Portales Lightweight 6
Justin Viloria vs Pedro Penunuri Borgaro Super-Featherweight 6

As of today for the main event, Terence Crawford is the -160 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy Errol Spence Jr as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +130 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career and become the undisputed welterweight champion of the world.

What a fight we have on our hands from the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this undisputed welterweight world title clash.

RELATED: Errol Spence Jr Boxing Record | Terence Crawford Boxing Record

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford
  • 📊 Records: Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KO’s) | Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday July 29, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.00PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Welterweight Titles
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: TNT Sports
  • 🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Spence +130 | Crawford -160

Other Content You May Like

Arrow to top