With Errol Spence Jr embarking on the biggest fight of his life this weekend against Terence Crawford, here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into Spence’s career thusfar. Read on to find out more about his boxing record, resumé, record in world title fights and how many knockout victories ‘The Truth’ has.

Errol Spence Jr Boxing Record

Errol Spence Jr faces the biggest fight of his life this Saturday night as he faces Terence Crawford at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight is for the undisputed welterweight championship of the world, with two of the best fighters on the planet going toe-to-toe for 147-pound supremacy.

‘The Truth’ was last seen in action over a year ago now. Spence fought Yordenis Ugas in a unification bout back in April 2022, putting his IBF & WBC world titles on the line with Ugas’ WBA-Super World Welterweight Title. Spence went on to win the fight via knockout in the 10th round, adding another world title belt to his collection.

Prior to that fight, Spence was last seen in December 2020. This huge delay between his last fight against Ugas and the fight before that against Danny Garcia was due to the 33-year-old sustaining horrific injuries due to a car accident. Spence beat Garcia via unanimous decision to retain his WBC & IBF world titles.

The Texas man became the unified world welterweight champion after beating Shawn Porter in September 2019. It was an incredibly close fight, with ‘The Truth’ getting the nod on the judges’ scorecards via split decision.

Overall, Spence boasts an impressive boxing record of 28 wins to no losses. Of these 28 wins, Spence has won all but six bouts via knockout. Quite an emphatic knockout ratio from the unified world welterweight champion.

The only men to go the distance with Spence since stepping up to world level are Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia and Mikey Garcia. This is why Spence is always odds on to win via knockout with the best offshore gambling sites.

Errol Spence Jr fought in his first world title fight against Britain’s Kell Brook back in May 2017. The American silenced the pro-Brook crowd, defeating the Sheffield man via knockout in the 11th round of the fight. Since that fight, Spence has fought in six consecutive world title fights, including unification bouts of course.

‘The Truth’ has fought in seven world title fights throughout his professional boxing career, winning each and every one of them. Spence is of course undefeated, and will be hopeful of keeping that record in tact this weekend as he aims to become undisputed welterweight champion of the world against Terence Crawford.

After winning his maiden world title in 2017, Spence made a successful first defense of his IBF strap the following year against Lamont Peterson. Just five months later, he added another successful defense to his resumé by knocking Carlos Ocampo out inside one round of their world title fight.

Then came the Mikey Garcia fight in March 2019, which Spence won extremely wide on points. That was Spence’s last fight for just one world title, with his three fights since all being for multiple world title belts at 147-pounds.

Spence aims to move to 29-0 this weekend, claiming the biggest win of his career in the process against three-weight world champion Terence Crawford. If Spence does indeed get his hand raised on Saturday night, he will write his name in the history books as one of the best welterweight fighters of all time.

Errol Spence Jr has had a quite magnificent career since turning professional back in 2012. Now he has the chance to solidify himself as the best 147-pound fighter in recent boxing memory. A win on Saturday would see ‘The Truth’ become the undisputed champion for the very first time in his career.

Boxing fans are excited to see ‘The Truth’ back in action for the first time in 17 months, in a quite remarkable fight against one of boxing’s pound-for-pound greats.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Spence’s next fight.

Other Content You May Like