Former USMNT international Janusz Michallik has claimed Barcelona star Ansu Fati has no reason to join Arsenal this summer, noting the Spaniard is already at a big club.

Earlier this summer, Spanish outlet SPORT reported Arsenal were interested in signing Fati, stating the club had already sent proposals to both Barca and the player. Michallik, however, does not see why Fati would potentially entertain the Gunners’ offer and leave his boyhood club. Furthermore, he opined that competition for places would be quite high at the Emirates Stadium this season, making the transfer all the more unflattering.

Michallik plays down Arsenal-Fati links

Speaking on ESPN, the American said:

“I mean, he’s at a great club. He’s at Barcelona. If it wasn’t for the long-term injury [Mensical Laceration] that he had… I remember when he came on the scene at Barcelona, it was incredible. [He] made it to Spain, the national team, and proved himself there already as well.

“I think Luis Enrique at the time was the manager of Spain and obviously since the injury, he hasn’t been the same. Barcelona, I think they can use him.”

Michallik concluded by saying:

“What would he have accomplished going to Arsenal? Competition for places is going to be big.”

Ansu Fati would find it difficult to break into Mikel Arteta’s XI

Even if the move goes through against all odds, Barcelona’s gifted winger Fati would find it difficult to break into Mikel Arteta’s team.

Arsenal currently have one of the best wing pairings in the Premier League in Bukayo Saka (right-winger) and Gabriel Martinelli (left-winger). They are exceptionally nimble, know each of Arteta’s plays by heart, and are on each other’s wavelength. It does not make sense for the Gunners to tinker with their partnership.

Additionally, the north Londoners Leandro have Trossard at their disposal. He has proven himself to be quite an asset, both as a starter and as a substitute, meaning Fati would have to be at his best to have a shot at playing regularly in London.

The La Masia graduate is a gifted player with plenty of intent. All he needs is regular action to leave his woes behind and get his confidence back. The 20-year-old has thus far played 111 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring 29 times and providing 10 assists. His contract with the club runs until June 2027.