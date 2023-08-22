Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has shed light on rumors surrounding Gabriel Magalhaes’ future at Arsenal, claiming that the English side have no intention of selling their center-back.

With Mikel Arteta using Thomas Partey as a right-back, Ben White has partnered William Saliba at the heart of the Gunners’ defense this season. The move has restricted Gabriel’s involvement, with him only playing 24 minutes of football across two Premier League matches thus far.

Al-Ittihad credited with interest in Arsenal defender

Fueled by Gabriel’s apparent demotion, multiple reports linked him with a switch to Saudi Arabia. It had been claimed that Al-Ittihad were one of his admirers and the club’s representatives had come to London to persuade the player to move to the desert.

In his Caught Offside column, Romano not only played down Al-Ittihad’s interest but also branded Gabriel as a non-transferable player for Arsenal.

He wrote:

“Another important story is with Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes. He didn’t start against Crystal Palace last night, though he came on in the second half and played very well, showing again that he’s an important player, while he’s also always been a leader in the dressing room.

“However, there have of course been big rumors about Al Ittihad being in London to try to convince Arsenal to sell Gabriel. However, my sources tell me ‘no way’ – Arsenal have no intention to sell or negotiate. This was the case before the Jurrien Timber injury, and even more so now, as to sell such an important player with ten days to go in the transfer window would be absolutely crazy.”

The Gunners would demand €200 million to start negotiating for Gabriel

The Italian journalist also claimed that the north London club would demand around €200 million ($217.79 million) to even start negotiating for the center-back.

Romano concluded by saying:

“I’m also told there’s nothing concrete with any club – Saudi interest was never that strong. But anyway someone told me it would take something like €200m to even start the negotiations, but it was a joke – the truth is that there is no asking price, no intention from Arsenal to negotiate at all. He’s an untouchable player and he will stay.”

Gabriel has been a mainstay under Arteta since joining from LOSC Lille in 2020. He has thus far played 121 matches for them in all competitions, scoring 11 times. His contract with the club expires in June 2027.