La Liga giants Barcelona have been dealing with financial turmoil for quite a while now. In the summer of 2021, they had to let Lionel Messi leave the club as a free agent after they failed to renew his contract. They tried to bring their record scorer back earlier this summer, but could not find the funds to finance his free transfer.

As things stand, Barcelona have multiple unregistered players in their squad, including former Chelsea star Marcos Alonso and ex-Sociedad ace Inigo Martinez. In order to add the said players to their roster, the Catalans not only need to generate income from sales but also look to reduce their expenses. According to Spanish outlet Relevo, the Blaugrana have now taken a historic step to achieve their financial goals in the ongoing season.

Barcelona take drastic step to reduce overhead

As per the report, Barcelona’s youth team, Barca Atletic, will no longer have lunch privileges at La Masia.

Traditionally, Barca Atletic players have always had breakfast together, and Relevo assures that they would continue to do so. After having breakfast and completing the training session, players tend to go back to their homes and return fresh for the afternoon training session.

Until now, players who did not want to go back to their homes were free to hang back and have lunch at La Masia. Barcelona had a catering company that prepared and served lunch to the players still on campus.

Due to the Spanish champions’ ongoing financial troubles and the fact that not every youth team player stayed back for lunch, Barcelona have reportedly decided to put an end to lunch facilities at La Masia. They saw it as an unjustified expense, as there were no activities at the club following the morning training sessions and most of the players preferred to go back home.

Barca Atletic coach Rafa Marquez’s stance revealed amid meal cuts

It has been claimed that Barca Atletic coach Rafa Marquez does not have a problem with the club’s decision to discontinue lunch services at La Masia. The Mexican tactician has always wanted his players to go home, disconnect, and return to the afternoon sessions with more focus and guile. Through the club’s latest decision, Marquez is finally getting his wish.

While the manager and the club executives see it as a logical solution, youth team players might not be all that thrilled to see their lunch privileges revoked this season.