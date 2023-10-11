Boxing News

What Is The Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Pay-Per-View Price?

After weeks of chaotic build up, Logan Paul will face Dillon Danis this Saturday live on Misfits X DAZN. The back and forth has intrigued boxing enthusiasts, given the constant probing by Danis in the pre-fight interactions – but how much will the pay-per-view cost?

How Much Will The Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Pay-Per-View Cost?

Paul is set to end his two-year absence from the sport of boxing and will take on MMA fighter, Dillon Danis, who has caused quite a stir with his mind games.

Acting as a co-main event to KSI vs Tommy Fury, WWE Superstar and now boxer, Logan Paul, has been bombarded with mental warfare by his opponent, as Danis continues to post explicit images of Paul’s partner, Nina Agdal.

These images have been responded too, as Agdal files lawsuits against her fiance’s opponent, which could cause implications come fight night – with Danis already rumoured to pull out.

Paul and KSI are not the only attraction on the card, as the under card is full of interesting bouts – for those involved with the influencer scene. Salt Papi takes on undefeated Slim Albaher, Walid Sharks looks to avenge his defeat against Deen The Great in their second bout and MMA fighter, Anthony Taylor, will face Beta Squad member, King Kenny.

Boxing enthusiasts will be able to view the contest live on DAZN PPV, as the promotion made by KSI, Misfits, host yet another event.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Odds

Paul: -580

Danis: +450

If you are a DAZN subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to view KSI vs Tommy Fury on DAZN PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $54.99 pay-per-view price. The KSI vs Tommy Fury fight will likely get underway at approx. 6.30pm EST as the main card will be starting at around 2pm EST.

Being priced at $54.99, has shocked some supporters who were considering the idea of purchasing, with many wondering why it has been priced so high, given these are internet stars and not professional boxers.

Logan is the clear favourite coming into the match, being priced at -580, which makes sense given his experience in the sport of boxing. Whereas Dillon Danis is a huge +450 favourite, being known for Jiu-Jitsu and grappling, oppose to striking.

Pay-Per-View Price: $54.99 (DAZN PPV)

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Fight Info

  • 🥊 Misfits Fight: Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis
  • 📊 Records: Logan Paul (0-1-1) | Dillon Danis (0-0)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday October 14th
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: No Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: Manchester Arena | Manchester, England
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -580| Danis +450

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
Arrow to top