What Date is Royal Ascot 2022? Schedule, Race Times & Race Names

As Royal Ascot 2022 fast approaches we've got the full Royal Ascot running order, with race times, race names for the five day meeting (Tues 14th – Sat 18th June).



2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule

Royal Ascot: Tuesday 14th June 2022

2.30pm – The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) 1m (straight)

3.05pm – The Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f

3.40pm – The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) 5f

4.20pm – The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)

5.00pm – The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) 2m 4f

5.35pm – The Wolferton Stakes (Listed) 1m 2f

6.10pm – The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) 1m 6f

Royal Ascot: Wednesday 15th June 2022

2.30pm – The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 5f

3.05pm – The Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1m 6f

3.40pm – The Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) 1m 2f

4.20pm – The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m (straight)

5.00pm – The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 5f

6.10pm – The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) Old mile (round)

Royal Ascot: Thursday 16th June 2022

2.30pm – The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f

3.05pm – The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 2f

3.40pm – The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

4.15pm – The Gold Cup (Group 1) 2m 4f

5.00pm – The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – The King George V Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f

6.10pm – The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) 7f

Royal Ascot: Friday 17th June 2022

2.30pm – The Albany Stakes (Group 3) 6f

3.05pm – The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 6f

3.40pm – The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f

4.20pm – The Coronation Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)

5.00pm – The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

6.10pm – The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) 5f

Royal Ascot: Saturday 18th June 2022

2.30pm – The Chesham Stakes (Listed) 7f

3.05pm – The Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 7f

3.40pm – The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

4.20pm – The Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 6f

5.00pm – The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 6f

5.35pm – The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) 1m 2f

6.10pm – The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) 2m 6f

Does The Queen Have Any 2022 Royal Ascot Runners?

At this stage The Queen, who is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee year, has three horses entered in races over the 2022 Royal Ascot meeting. Over the year’s The Queen has won 24 races at Royal Ascot – with the first back in 1953 and the most recent in 2020 when Tactical won the Windsor Castle Stakes.

You can see which horses The Queen has running at the 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting here, plus we take a look at their chances and the latest betting odds.

Which Horses Are The 2022 Royal Ascot Favourites?

Over the five day 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting there will be many favourites that horse racing punters will either be backing or looking to take on.

On day one, there are three big Royal Ascot favourites that are sure to attract a lot of interest – Baaeed (Queen Anne Stakes), Golden Pal (King’s Stand Stakes), Corebus (St James’s Palace Stakes).

Then, as we head into day two at Royal Ascot, the recent Brigadier Gerard Stakes winner – Bay Bridge – will be popular if lining up for the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, but is also entered in Saturday’s Hardwicke Stakes.

Gold Cup Day at Ascot on the Thursday will see recent Epsom Oaks runner-up Emily Upjohn as a warm order if running in the Ribblesdale Stakes, plus we could get a Royal winner on the Thursday with Reach For The Moon looking to have a leading chance in the Hampton Court Stakes.

Friday at Royal Ascot and all eyes will be on recent Irish 1000 Guineas winner – Homeless Songs – in the Coronation Stakes.

Then into Saturday – the final day – the Aidan O’Brien-trained Alfred Munnings, who is named after one of England’s finest painters of horses, will be all the rage in the Chesham Stakes. Plus, Hurricane Lane is also sure to be very popular in the Hardwicke Stakes

You can check out all the latest Royal Ascot race cards and betting odds here. for these favourites listed above.

