The Queen’s Royal Ascot Runners For 2022 Meeting (14th-18th June)

We take a look at The Queen’s Royal Ascot runners and entries ahead of the up-coming 2022 Royal Ascot fixture. At this stage The Queen, who is in her Platinum Jubilee year, has three horses entered in various races at Royal Ascot – see which ones below.



Queen’s 2022 Royal Ascot Entries and Possible Races

This improving sprinter will have a fair chance of adding another Royal Ascot win to the Queen’s CV. Last seen winning the Group Two Temple Stakes at Haydock in May, he’ll need to improve on that as this is a step up to the highest level, but at 5 years-old is still young for a sprinter.

Therefore, it would be no shock to see more improvement in this Andrew Balding-trained speedster, while he’s tasted the ‘hustle and bustle’ of Royal Ascot in the past when 7th in the King’s Stand 12 months ago – only beaten 3 3/4 lengths.

He’s also entered in the Platinum Jubilee on the Saturday, but some horses in the past have even taken in both Royal Ascot races in the same year.

PERFECT ALIBI:

Trainer: William Haggas

Profile: 3 year-old filly

Entered: Ribblesdale Stakes (Thurs, 16th June)

Latest Royal Ascot Betting: @ 33/1 with BetUK for Ribblesdale Stakes

This Royal runner has only raced three times, but got the hang of things last time when breaking her duck at Newbury in a maiden over 1m4f.

She landed that race by a head, but ran on gamely on her first try over that 1m4f trip to suggest there is more in the locker.

If running here in this Group Two, she’ll clearly need to step up again but she looks an improving middle-distance filly and also hails from a leading yard so could rate a fair outsider. Trainer, William Haggas won the Ribblesdale back in 2006 with Mont Etoile.

REACH FOR THE MOON:

Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Profile: 3 year-old colt

Entered: King Edward VII Stakes (Fri, 17th June)

Latest Royal Ascot Betting: @ 10/1 with BetUK for King Edward VII Stakes



Was a leading fancy for the Epsom Derby earlier in the season but suffered a training setback and missed the race.

Came back recently at Sandown in the Listed Heron Stakes, but clearly needed the run that day having drifted in the betting and was finally beaten 1 1/4 lengths by the Haggas-trained My Prospero.

Prior to this season, this well-bred Sea The Stars colt ended last season with a Group Three win at Sandown in the Solario Stakes and was a decent runner-up in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

The big unknown will be the step up in trip to 1m4f, if running here in the King Edward VI Stakes – the furthest he’s gone before is a mile.

However, being out of a Epsom Derby winner there is every chance he’ll improve again for the longer distance and it’s no secret that connections like him and will no doubt improve a bundle for that return run at Sandown.

How Many Royal Ascot Winners Has The Queen Had?

The Queen has had 24 Royal Ascot winners over the years, with the first of those coming in the 1950’s – The Queen’s first Royal Ascot winner was Choir Boy, who won the 1953 Royal Hunt Cup.

Then, in more recent times – Tactical, won the Windsor Castle Stakes in 2020, while another notable winner in the Royal colours was Estimate (watch below), who won the 2013 Ascot Gold Cup.

Some Of The Best Horses To Carry The Queen’s Colours

Dunfermline: Won the Epsom Oaks, when ridden by Willie Carson and trained by Dick Hern, and the St Leger in the same season. (watch Dunfermline winning the 1977 Oaks below)

Aureole: Her Majesty’s only winner of the race that is named after her parents: the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes. Over the year’s, she’s also had had four runners-up in the race.

Doutelle: Among Doutelle’s wins over a cracking career was his victory in the 1958 Ormonde Stakes – he beat the classy Ballymoss, subsequently winner of the Eclipse, King George and Arc.

Height Of Fashion: The Queen sold this horse to Sheikh Hamdan – soon after Height Of Fashion became a broodmare of the highest quality. Her son was the 1989 Epsom Derby winner Nashwan, she also has family ties to the Japanese sire sensation Deep Impact and the more recent champion miler Baaeed.

Highclere: Named after Highclere Castle – the home of the Queen’s racing manager at the time, Lord Carnarvon. Another dual Classic winner for the Queen – winning the 1000 Guineas in 1974 and later won the Prix de Diane that same season. Highclere was a great granddaughter of Feola, who was the Royal Studs’ most prolific broodmare in the 20th Century.

Watch Estimate Winning The 2013 Ascot Gold Cup

2022 Royal Ascot Meeting Race Times and Names

Royal Ascot: Tuesday 14th June 2022

2.30pm – The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) 1m (straight)

3.05pm – The Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f

3.40pm – The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) 5f

4.20pm – The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)

5.00 – The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) 2m 4f

5.35pm – The Wolferton Stakes (Listed) 1m 2f

6.10pm – The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) 1m 6f

Royal Ascot: Wednesday 15th June 2022

2.30pm – The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 5f

3.05pm – The Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1m 6f

3.40pm – The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m (straight)

4.20pm – The Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) 1m 2f

5.00pm – The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 5f

6.10pm – The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) Old mile (round)

Royal Ascot: Thursday 16th June 2022

2.30pm – The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f

3.05pm – The King George V Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f

3.40pm – The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

4.15pm – The Gold Cup (Group 1) 2m 4f

5.00pm – The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 2f

6.10pm – The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) 7f

Royal Ascot: Friday 17th June 2022

2.30pm – The Albany Stakes (Group 3) 6f

3.05pm – The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 6f

3.40pm – The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f

4.20pm – The Coronation Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)

5.00pm – The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

6.10pm – The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) 5f

Royal Ascot: Saturday 18th June 2022

2.30pm – The Chesham Stakes (Listed) 7f

3.05pm – The Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 7f

3.40pm – The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

4.20pm – The Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 6f

5.00pm – The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 6f

5.35pm – The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) 1m 2f

6.10pm – The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) 2m 6f

