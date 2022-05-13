Countries
What Belts Are On The Line In Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2?

JERMELL CHARLO and Brian Castano are set to have their highly anticipated rematch for all four belts at super-welterweight this weekend. This fight has captured the imagination of the whole boxing world and Saturday night in Los Angeles promises to be a spectacular night of action, with the Crypto.com Arena taking centre stage.

Charlo is the slight favourite for this fight, with Castano priced at better than evens with most bookmakers. Many fans believe Castano should have won the first fight and that Charlo was lucky the fight got scored a draw. It was a split decision draw first time around with one judge having it in favour of Charlo, one for Castano and one scored it 114-114.

Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2 fight analysis

The highly anticipated rematch between Brian Castano and Jermell Charlo is just days away. The two best super-welterweights on the planet are ready to embark on their 13th round in the ring together, after fighting out to a 12 round split decision draw last time.

Going into the first fight, Charlo was a relatively big favourite. He was riding on the crest of a wave,  demolishing anyone who was put in front of him and really did look like the best 154-pound fighter on the planet without any shadow of a doubt.

That was until he met Brian Castano. The pair went toe-to-toe for 36 minutes, with a lot of boxing fans believing it was actually Castano who got the better of the fight. Charlo expected to run through Castano, like he had done for the majority of his other opponents, but quickly found out that would not be the case.

This time around, the fight is even more of a compelling one. The fact that they have both shared a ring before in what was a superb fight, only means this time around will be more of the same. The two styles of the fighters gel really well and make for great entertainment, that is for sure.

It is difficult to call this fight, as both men you could argue could make the necessary changes to overcome their fierce rival. There is a huge amount at stake here, as super-welterweight supremacy beckons for the victor.

Not just winning a a highly anticipated, fiercely contested rematch, but winning all of the world championship belts, including the Ring Magazine Belt as an added bonus, really would put the icing on the cake for the winner of this weekends magnificent 154-pound undisputed fight for all of the marbles.

If you would like to have a gamble on the fight this weekend between Castano and Charlo, but are unsure who to pick or what bets to place, don’t worry! Check out our Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2 betting tips and fight predictions here.

What belts are on the line?

Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano are battling it out in a rematch for all of the World Title belts at super-welterweight come May 14th. The WBA, WBO, IBF and WBC world titles will all be on the line in this undisputed clash for super-welterweight supremacy.

Castano is the current WBO world super-welterweight champion, meanwhile Charlo holds the IBF, WBC and WBA belts.

Castano won the WBO belt in February 2021, when he coasted to a unanimous decision victory against Patrick Teixeira. The Argentinian then fought Charlo straight away after winning the belt, so hasn’t actually made a defence of his title as of yet.

Jermell ‘Iron Man’ Charlo on the other hand, holds the other three world championship belts: the WBC, WBA and IBF titles at 154-pounds.

Charlo first won a world title back in 2016, defeating John Jackson via eighth round knockout, claiming the WBC title that night. He made three successful defences before losing to Tony Harrison in 2018, which was the end of Charlo’s reign as champion.

That was until the rematch 12 months later, where Charlo got revenge on Harrison, knocking him out in round 11, therefore ripping his WBC belt back. His next fight in September 2020 was the biggest one of his career, as he looked to unify the division against Jeison Rosario.

Rosario was the WBA and IBF champion, but not for much longer as Charlo emphatically stopped him in eight rounds, knocking Rosario down three times in the process.

That brings us to now, where we have a fight for all of the world championship belts in the super-welterweight division this coming weekend between two outstanding champions.

As added incentive, as if they needed any, the Ring Magazine belt will also be on the line, to really show who the king of the crop is light-middleweight.

Who are the current belt holders?

As we have already alluded to, all four of the recognised world title belts at 154-pounds are split between Brian Castano and Jermell Charlo.

Castano is the current holder of the WBO (World Boxing Organisation) belt. Meanwhile, Charlo holds the remaining three belts in the form of the WBC (World Boxing Council), IBF (International Boxing Federation) and the WBA (World Boxing Association) super-welterweight world championship straps.

It will be interesting to see if the belts become fragmented after this fight, depending on who wins and what they want to do in their careers. The might want to move up a weight and vacate the belts, they might want to look for a super fight in another division, retirement could even be on the minds of either of these men, you never know.

All we do know is that Saturday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is one not to be missed.

Here is a list of the current recognised super-welterweight champions:

  • WBA Champion – Jermell Charlo
  • IBF Champion – Jermell Charlo
  • WBC Champion – Jermell Charlo
  • WBO Champion – Brian Castano

Fight Odds for Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Jermell Charlo 1/2 logo boylesports
Brian Castano 6/4 logo boylesports
Draw 14/1 logo boylesports

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Tale of the Tape

Jermell Charlo record and bio:

  • Nationality: American
  • Date of Birth: 19th May 1990 (31-years-old)
  • Height: 6′ 0″
  • Reach: 73″
  • Total Fights: 36
  • Record: 34-1-1 (18 KOs)

Brian Castano record and bio:

  • Nationality: Argentinian
  • Date of Birth: 12th September 1989 (32-years-old)
  • Height: 5’7 1/2″
  • Reach: 67 1/2″
  • Total Fights: 19
  • Record: 17-0-2 (12 KOs)

