Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2 Predictions, Betting Tips and Odds

BRIAN CASTANO and Jermell Charlo throw down for the WBA, IBF, WBC and WBO world super-welterweight titles this weekend. The Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles takes centre stage for the super-fight, as the pair battle it out in their highly anticipated rematch for all of the world championship belts at 154-pounds.

On paper, this is a genuine 50/50 fight and is extremely difficult to call. The first fight was a tight afar, with fans being able to make a case for either man getting their hand raised. In the end, Castano and Charlo fought hard for 36 minutes, but couldn’t be separated as the judges ruled it a split decision draw.

If you fancy a bet on the huge undisputed fight this weekend, read on and check out our betting tips and predictions, as well as making use of the various free bets and betting offers on this page.

Best Boxing Free Bets Sites Highlights Register 1. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Claim Offer 2. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 3. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 4. Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 5. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet

Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2 prediction

This fight is a tough one to call. Which fighter will make the necessary changes from the first fight and put together a game plan to overcome the other? Who has learnt more from the first fight? All of these questions will be answered on Saturday night in LA.

Here at SportsLens, we have a feeling that it will be the current IBF, WBC and WBA champion who makes the necessary adjustments and overcomes Brian Castano the second time around. Not only that, we think it could well end inside the scheduled distance.

First time around, it looked like Charlo was searching for that big knockout punch all night, which obviously never came. Castano had an astute game plan which he followed to a tee, and perhaps deserved to get the nod in what was a tight affair.

However, Charlo has shown before that he can make the necessary adjustments and that he has what it takes to make the improvements to overcome an opponent in a rematch. Just look at the Jermell Charlo vs Tony Harrison saga.

Harrison won the first by decision, as Charlo was loading up far too much, looking for that highlight reel knockout and wasting lots of energy, whist Harrison picked up the rounds by landing an accumulation of jabs and scoring punches. Fast-forward to the rematch, and it couldn’t have been more different.

Charlo broke Harrison down, round by round, wasn’t gung-ho and looked more measured and calculated. Then, in round eleven when he knew he had his man hurt, he went in for the kill which did result in a knockout in Charlo’s favour.

We think something similar could happen again this time with Castano. We believe ‘Iron Man’ will make the necessary adjustments, break the smaller man in Castano down before stopping him later in the fight. Charlo by KO/TKO.

Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano prediction: Charlo to win by KO/TKO @ 3/1 with BoyleSports

Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2 betting tips

As we outlined above, we can see Charlo making the changes he needs in order to beat Castano this time, and beat him well.

Although we have backed a knockout victory for the three belt holder, we are going to be a bit more specific and explain why we think that stoppage victory will come in the second half of the fight for one of the Charlo twins.

If you look at the resume of Jermell Charlo, he has 18 stoppage victories in his 34 wins. Just over half of his opponents haven’t seen the final bell, which isn’t as big a percentage as his opponent in Castano, but for the level Charlo has been fighting at for five or six years, that is impressive.

Analysing Charlo’s 18 stoppage defeats, his last two, which were against elite level operators in Jeison Rosario and Tony Harrison respectively, came later on in the second half of the fight.

To us, this indicates that Charlo is being patient. He is breaking down his opponent bit by bit, before pouncing and making them pay.

We can see something similar happening this weekend in the Castano rematch. 5/1 with BoyleSports for Jermell Charlo to beat Brian Castano in rounds 7-12 is an excellent bet and one that jumps out at us.

Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano betting tip: Charlo to win in rounds 7-12 @ 5/1 with BoyleSports

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2 best bet

Although we think Jermell Charlo will get the better of Brian Castano within the scheduled distance, and although we dived a bit deeper and explained why it will come in the second half of the fight, here at SportsLens, we are going to go one further again.

Not only do we think the knockout will come in the second half of the fight for ‘Iron Man’, we think it could come in rounds 9-12 which is a magnificent 7/1 with BoyleSports.

Looking at the first fight, it super close, Both men fought their hearts out and it is only right that we have a rematch so each man can settle the score once and for all.

For us, we can see Castano having some successful throughout the fight, but as the rounds go on and Charlo imposes his vast reach, height and sheer size advantage, we think Castano may walk onto one of Charlo’s big shots and get stopped.

The reason we have selected this outcome as our best bet is because of the high odds. Although we think Charlo will win by knockout, for the odds you are getting, Charlo to win by KO/TKO/Disqualification in the last 4 rounds at 7/1 with BoyleSports looks like some insanely good value.

It may well come earlier but at this price, Charlo to win in rounds 9-12 looks a fantastic bet in our eyes.

Charlo vs Castano 2 best bet: Charlo to win in rounds 9-12 @ 7/1 with BoyleSports

Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2 odds

Already claimed the Charlo vs Castano 2 betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Jermell Charlo 1/2 Brian Castano 6/4 Draw 14/1

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply Offer Terms New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+.T&C’s Apply. **18+. UK/IRE customers only. Max refund £/€20. Win or win part of e/w outright singles only. 5 or more runners. 1st bet on each race. Free bet expires after 7 days. Free/void/antepost bets don’t qualify. Unnamed 2nd Favs don’t qualify.

When is Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2?

Date: Sunday, 15th May

Ring Walks expected: 03.00pm GMT, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, USA

Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2 TV channel and live stream

TV channel: If you have DAZN on your TV, you will be able to watch this super-welterweight mega fight from Los Angeles live on DAZN.

Live stream: DAZN subscribers can also catch the action online via the DAZN app, provided you subscribe to DAZN and pay your £7.99 monthly subscription.

Tale of the Tape

Jermell Charlo record and bio:

Nationality: American

American Date of Birth: 19th May 1990 (31-years-old)

19th May 1990 (31-years-old) Height: 6′ 0″

6′ 0″ Reach: 73″

73″ Total Fights: 36

36 Record: 34-1-1 (18 KOs)

Brian Castano record and bio:

Nationality: Argentinian

Argentinian Date of Birth: 12th September 1989 (32-years-old)

12th September 1989 (32-years-old) Height: 5’7 1/2″

5’7 1/2″ Reach: 67 1/2″

67 1/2″ Total Fights: 19

19 Record: 17-0-2 (12 KOs)

More Exclusive Boxing Betting Offers & Free Bets