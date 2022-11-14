Countries
Home News what are the fifa world rankings for 2022 world cup teams

What Are The FIFA World Rankings For 2022 World Cup Teams?

Updated

29 mins ago

FIFA World Rankings

The FIFA World rankings will give us an insight as to which teams have the best chance of winning the 2022 World Cup. See below as we list the current soccer world rankings, plus the futures betting odds for each of the 32 teams heading to Qatar and you can also snap-up $6000 in World Cup free bets!

FIFA World Rankings For 2022 World Cup Teams

See below the 32 World Cup teams heading to Qatar, but which sides have the highest FIFA World Rankings? We give you the latest World Cup futures betting odds, plus showcase the nations position in the world rankings.

FIFA World Cup Team FIFA World Cup Ranking Futures Odds Play
BRAZIL 1 +400 betonline ag
ARGENTINA 3 +525 betonline ag
FRANCE 4 +700 betonline ag
ENGLAND 5 +875 betonline ag
SPAIN 7 +875 betonline ag
GERMANY 11 +1100 betonline ag
NETHERLANDS 8 +1400 betonline ag
PORTUGAL 9 +1600 betonline ag
BELGIUM 2 +1700 betonline ag
DENMARK 10 +3300 betonline ag
URUGUAY 14 +5000 betonline ag
CROATIA 12 +5500 betonline ag
SENEGAL 18 +12000 betonline ag
USA 16 +11000 betonline ag
SERBIA 21 +10000 betonline ag
SWITZERLAND 15 +11000 betonline ag
MEXICO 13 +20000 betonline ag
POLAND 26 +20000 betonline ag
ECUADOR 44 +22500 betonline ag
WALES 19 +27500 betonline ag
CANADA 41 +27500 betonline ag
CAMEROON 43 +35000 betonline ag
JAPAN 24 +30000 betonline ag
MOROCCO 22 +30000 betonline ag
SOUTH KOREA 28 +30000 betonline ag
GHANA 61 +30000 betonline ag
QATAR 50 +35000 betonline ag
AUSTRALIA 38 +40000 betonline ag
COSTA RICA 31 +50000 betonline ag
IRAN 20 +50000 betonline ag
TUNISIA 30 +75000 betonline ag
SAUDI ARABIA 51 +75000 betonline ag

Five-time World Cup Winners Brazil Ranked Number 1

1004252413

Led by coach Tite, many feel the current Brazil squad has a liking to the Harlem Globetrotters with an array of big start names that are spearheaded by PSG’s Neymar.

Therefore, it’s no shock to see the five-time World Cup winners as the favorites @+400 with BetOnline to go all the way again in Qatar this winter. Brazil are the market leaders in the futures betting markets with all of the best soccer betting apps USA for 2022 and also having a current FIFA World ranking of 1 will make them the side all the others have to target.

Brazil are strong favorites to win their Group C too @-300 with BetOnline, with Cameroon, Serbia and Switzerland the three other sides the Samba Men will play first at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Brazil’s first match is on Thursday November 24 against Serbia.

RELATED: World Cup 2022 Winner Betting Picks & Predictions: Back Argentina To Conquer In Qatar

USA and Canada Ranked 16 & 41

Christian Pulisic USA

USA will head into the FIFA World Cup with a ranking of 16, which will give their backers hope they can do well. With former Crystal Palace player Gregg Berhalter at the helm, one of their star names is Chelsea player Christian Pulisic.

The USMNT will face England, Iran and Wales in their Group B games and get going on Monday November 21 against Wales. USA are @+475 with BetOnline win their group.

Canada have a FIFA World ranking of 41, so 25 places behind USA. John Herdman is the Canada coach and they will face a tricky task in Group F with Belgium, who are ranked 2, Croatia and Morocco. Canada are @+1200 with BetOnline to win Group F.

How To Watch The 2022 FIFA World Cup, Dates, Times and Betting

  • 📅 FIFA World Cup START Date: Sunday Nov 20, 2022
  • 📅 FIFA World Cup FINAL Date: Sunday Dec 18, 2022
  • 🕙 World Cup Match Times (CST): 1pm, 4am, 7am & 10am
  • 🏟 Where Is 2022 World Cup: Qatar
  • 📺 Watch: FOX Sports & JazzSports
  • 🎲 FIFA World Cup Odds: Brazil +425 | Argentina +600 | France +675 | England +850

