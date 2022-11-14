What Are The FIFA World Rankings For 2022 World Cup Teams?

The FIFA World rankings will give us an insight as to which teams have the best chance of winning the 2022 World Cup. See below as we list the current soccer world rankings, plus the futures betting odds for each of the 32 teams heading to Qatar and you can also snap-up $6000 in World Cup free bets!
FIFA World Rankings For 2022 World Cup Teams
See below the 32 World Cup teams heading to Qatar, but which sides have the highest FIFA World Rankings? We give you the latest World Cup futures betting odds, plus showcase the nations position in the world rankings.
|FIFA World Cup Team
|FIFA World Cup Ranking
|Futures Odds
|Play
|BRAZIL
|1
|+400
|ARGENTINA
|3
|+525
|FRANCE
|4
|+700
|ENGLAND
|5
|+875
|SPAIN
|7
|+875
|GERMANY
|11
|+1100
|NETHERLANDS
|8
|+1400
|PORTUGAL
|9
|+1600
|BELGIUM
|2
|+1700
|DENMARK
|10
|+3300
|URUGUAY
|14
|+5000
|CROATIA
|12
|+5500
|SENEGAL
|18
|+12000
|USA
|16
|+11000
|SERBIA
|21
|+10000
|SWITZERLAND
|15
|+11000
|MEXICO
|13
|+20000
|POLAND
|26
|+20000
|ECUADOR
|44
|+22500
|WALES
|19
|+27500
|CANADA
|41
|+27500
|CAMEROON
|43
|+35000
|JAPAN
|24
|+30000
|MOROCCO
|22
|+30000
|SOUTH KOREA
|28
|+30000
|GHANA
|61
|+30000
|QATAR
|50
|+35000
|AUSTRALIA
|38
|+40000
|COSTA RICA
|31
|+50000
|IRAN
|20
|+50000
|TUNISIA
|30
|+75000
|SAUDI ARABIA
|51
|+75000
Five-time World Cup Winners Brazil Ranked Number 1
Led by coach Tite, many feel the current Brazil squad has a liking to the Harlem Globetrotters with an array of big start names that are spearheaded by PSG’s Neymar.
Therefore, it’s no shock to see the five-time World Cup winners as the favorites @+400 with BetOnline to go all the way again in Qatar this winter. Brazil are the market leaders in the futures betting markets with all of the best soccer betting apps USA for 2022 and also having a current FIFA World ranking of 1 will make them the side all the others have to target.
Brazil are strong favorites to win their Group C too @-300 with BetOnline, with Cameroon, Serbia and Switzerland the three other sides the Samba Men will play first at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Brazil’s first match is on Thursday November 24 against Serbia.
RELATED: World Cup 2022 Winner Betting Picks & Predictions: Back Argentina To Conquer In Qatar
USA and Canada Ranked 16 & 41
USA will head into the FIFA World Cup with a ranking of 16, which will give their backers hope they can do well. With former Crystal Palace player Gregg Berhalter at the helm, one of their star names is Chelsea player Christian Pulisic.
The USMNT will face England, Iran and Wales in their Group B games and get going on Monday November 21 against Wales. USA are @+475 with BetOnline win their group.
Canada have a FIFA World ranking of 41, so 25 places behind USA. John Herdman is the Canada coach and they will face a tricky task in Group F with Belgium, who are ranked 2, Croatia and Morocco. Canada are @+1200 with BetOnline to win Group F.
How To Watch The 2022 FIFA World Cup, Dates, Times and Betting
- 📅 FIFA World Cup START Date: Sunday Nov 20, 2022
- 📅 FIFA World Cup FINAL Date: Sunday Dec 18, 2022
- 🕙 World Cup Match Times (CST): 1pm, 4am, 7am & 10am
- 🏟 Where Is 2022 World Cup: Qatar
- 📺 Watch: FOX Sports & JazzSports
- 🎲 FIFA World Cup Odds: Brazil +425 | Argentina +600 | France +675 | England +850
