Best USA Sports Betting Apps For World Cup Free Bets & Bonuses

Soccer fever is hotting up and you can join the party by signing up with the best USA sports betting apps for World Cup free bets and bonuses, with a juicy $6000 on offer from our featured Sportsbooks.



Best USA Sports Betting Apps For World Cup



How Do I Sign Up To These USA Sports Betting Apps And Claim My Free Bets?

Getting the best soccer betting apps that will allow you to place bets in ANY US state on the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup is easy. There’s also a bundle of World Cup free bets on offer too, so let’s get started and show you just how simple it is.

TOP TIP: Use our World Cup PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ when depositing with ALL our top soccer Sportsbooks on this page to unlock your FREE BETS.

Our Top USA Sports Betting App For World Cup Free Bets Is……….

Step forward – Bovada – who are one of the top USA sports betting apps for the soccer betting, and you can join them to bet on the World Cup by following our simple 3-step guide below and in the process get a $750 free bet (75% matched deposit)

Join Bovada Here Create your account and deposit $1,000 using our World Cup betting promo code INSIDERS This will unlock your $750 free bet and start betting on 2022 FIFA World Cup on your mobile

Use Our Top USA Sports Betting Apps To Place Bets In ANY US State

More top news when you join our leading sports betting apps as not only can you claim up to $6000 in World Cup free bets, but you can also place bets in ANY US state, including Washington, California, New York, Texas and Florida.

Watch The 2022 World Cup On The Move With Our USA Sports Betting Apps

Another bonus when joining the best USA sports betting apps on this page is that you’ll be able to place bets on the 2022 World Cup and also watch the games on your handheld devices.

How To Watch The 2022 FIFA World Cup, Dates, Times and Betting



📅 FIFA World Cup START Date : Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Sunday Nov 20, 2022 📅 FIFA World Cup FINAL Date : Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Sunday Dec 18, 2022 🕙 World Cup Match Times (CST): 1pm, 4am, 7am & 10am

1pm, 4am, 7am & 10am 🏟 Where Is 2022 World Cup: Qatar



Qatar 📺 Watch : FOX Sports & JazzSports

FOX Sports & JazzSports 🎲 FIFA World Cup Odds: Brazil +425 | Argentina +600 | France +675 | England +850

DID YOU KNOW: You can bet with ALL our top USA Sports Betting Apps in ANY US State.

World Cup 2022 Betting Odds

The USA soccer team come into the World Cup with a FIFA World ranking of 16, so many feel they have a squeak to follow in the footprints of the women’s National soccer team, who have won the last two World Cups.

However, the World Cup futures betting market sees the five-time winners Brazil as the favorites to make it a remarkable six wins and with a team that resembles the Harlem Globetrotters it’s easy to see why they are so popular in the betting.

Why not use ANY of the World Cup free bets featured on this page to back a team to win the overall tournament or just wager on the individual matches each day once the event ‘kicks off’ on Sunday Nov 20.

Note: Odds are subject to change

DID YOU KNOW: The FIFA World Cup has only been won by 8 different countries



Best USA Sports Betting Apps For World Cup | Claim Up to $6000 In World Cup Free Bets



BOVADA – $750 FREE BET, Best USA Sports Betting App For Live Streaming And Betting On Soccer



As mentioned, Bovada are our leading selection if love mobile betting. The Bovada betting platform has every market you’ll need to bet on the soccer World Cup so they give their players plenty of choice to find all the best betting angles.

Bovada also have thousands of competitive odds too and despite a huge focus on the main US sports, with the USMNT in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, then betting on the soccer action in Qatar will also be heavily covered by Bovada. They allow betting in ANY US State too



You can also STREAM LIVE GAMES straight to your mobile device – meaning having in-game wagers is a piece of cake and cashing out is a doddle or, if you prefer, just watch the action when your favorite teams are in action.

There’s more! Bovada also have one of the best FREE BETS welcome bonuses for new depositing players. They will reward new players with a 75% match up to $750, so once your new account is up-and-running, just deposit $1,000 using our PROMO CODE INSIDERS and your new BOVADA account will see a $750 bonus being added.

Create Your Bovada Account HERE Deposit $1,000 with World Cup promo code INSIDERS Receive $750 in Free Bets to use on the 2022 FIFA World Cup



EVERYGAME – $750 World Cup Free Bet and Slick Betting App

EveryGame have plenty going for them too and have booked themselves in our top two best USA sports betting apps for the World Cup as a result.

This is because they have a wonderful sports betting app that is smooth, slick and easy to access so users, who like betting when out and about will get very attached to it!

Established in 1996, the Everygame Sportsbook has stood the test of time in the betting arena and there are good reasons for that with all the markets you need and with the World Cup coming up they will also have this covered.

Their customers can bet in ANY US state too and the icing on the cake is that they also offer users a $750 sign-up bonus when you use our exclusive World Cup PROMO CODE INSIDERS.

Join Everygame HERE Create your account and deposit with our exclusive promo code INSIDERS You Can Deposit $250 (up to three times) and get $750 in free bets ($250 x 3) Then start making your 2022 FIFA World Cup bets.



BETONLINE – 50% Deposit Match Up to $1,000 & Markets Galore



BetOnline is next on the list as their mobile app for iOS and Android is ‘super-simple’ to use that even a novice bettor will have no trouble getting the hang of it.

As this is a transparent review, we’ll be honest and report that the BetOnline app doesn’t offer live streaming as yet. However, what the app lacks here they certainly make up having a big focus on competitive markets, early odds lines, big bet functionality, rapid pay-outs and industry-best bonuses.

The last of those aims is supported with a juicy 50% welcome bonus of up to $1000, which means if you deposit the maximum $2000 this will land you a whopping $1000 World Cup free bet.

Use our World Cup PROMO CODE INSIDERS to receive your 50% deposit match up to $1000 and then you can ‘kick-off’ the upcoming World Cup already in front when it comes to your betting bank.

BETUS – Generous $2,500 Deposit Match and Competitive Odds

When we looked at the BetUS mobile betting app it had most features that their desktop offers, including 22 different sports, plus parlays, live in-game betting, and much more, while with a monster $25000 in free bets on the table then they really are one of the best USA sports betting apps for World Cup free bets.

Price boosts are yet to hit the BetUS app, but the platform are always updating the odds so there is constant value for their players to gain an edge.

It’s simple to access the betting markets and menus on their slick platform, plus the BetUS offering also has the option to provide users with push notifications and alert reminders when their favoured teams are next in action.

MYBOOKIE – Top Class App and Get a $1,000 World Cup Free Bet

MyBookie are the last USA Sports betting app to join ahead of the 2022 soccer World Cup as their mobile app allows you to bet anytime and anywhere!

You also don’t need to download the MyBookie app as accessing their mobile sportsbook is as easy as using your favorite mobile device.

The app is also on offer in any country and location around the world and with a full selection of odds across all the main sports – including the World Cup – then MyBookie have you covered.

Add in a 50% first deposit match bonus on offer for new players to claim then they will even give you a head start with your betting funds. Therefore, whatever your opening deposit is just divide it in two and that’s your 2022 World Cup free bet – up to a max of a $1000 bonus.

We’ll give you an example – if you want to get the maximum $1000 World Cup free bet from MyBookie, you will have to deposit $2000 – or don’t worry if you have to begin with a smaller outlay as the minimum is only $50 – so, a $25 soccer bonus. But this is only available with your first deposit, so if you can try and take full advantage.

It’s our dedicated PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ that’s in-play again with MyBookie and remember you can use them in ANY US state in America!

So, What Makes The Best World Cup Betting App?

Bovada – Stream and Bet on Live Games on Your Phone

– Stream and Bet on Live Games on Your Phone Everygame – Slickest Mobile Platform

– Slickest Mobile Platform BetOnline – Among the Best Offshore Welcome Offers Around

– Among the Best Offshore Welcome Offers Around BetUS – User Friendly Interface With a Bonus to Match

– User Friendly Interface With a Bonus to Match MyBookie – Wonderful Sports Betting App and Top Bonus

Betting Markets & Odds

Of course, the most important criteria when putting together our list is what the bookmaker is actually offering in terms of sporting odds, as well as the array of markets they provide.

With each of our top picks, users can access over 20 sports each with hundreds of markets within, meaning if you are not quite sure on one particular selection there are thousands more to explore.

App Sign-Up Bonuses

With each of our selections, we have also given careful consideration to what new customers will receive upon signing up, and how generous bookmakers are with their welcome offers – you can claim $6000 in free World Cup soccer bets below.

User Interface and Accessibility

Lastly, making it easy for the customer to not only navigate the apps, but also to access them anytime, anywhere was really key to our criteria.

These offshore applications mean that, even if you reside in a state where betting is illegal or restricted in some way, you can bet on the go whether you are at home or elsewhere.

Not only this, but a solid user interface is something we made sure our readers would experience in abundance, particularly with EveryGame and Bovada who are the proprietors of the smoothest platforms we have come across.

$6,000 In 2022 World Cup Cash Bonuses | Join The Best USA Sports Betting Sites With Our World Cup Promo Code: INSIDERS

So, to sum-up we’ve listed our five well-respected and fully trusted sports betting apps for the World Cup in a table below with their offers. You’ll see that if you ‘max out’ with them all then you’ll be rewarded with a lucrative $6000 in free bets that you could use to place bets on the 2022 FIFA World Cup and you can even do this when betting in ANY US state.

DON’T FORGET to just use our promo code INSIDERS with each of our USA sports betting apps to make sure you qualify for the soccer free bets on offer. So, these cracking offers mean soccer fans looking to bet on the 2022 FIFA World Cup score a penalty-goal before a ball has even been kicked!

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None MyBookie $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days

