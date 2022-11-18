Week 12 College Football Parlay Picks

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With the regular season drawing to a close, time is running out for teams to stake their championship claims or become bowl eligible. It is also running out for us to beat the sportsbooks with our weekly parlay. Last week’s College Football Parlay Picks were successful at odds of +666. This week, we are looking to go back-to-back and land the Week 12 NCAAF parlay.

This week’s bookie of choice is BetOnline. All odds are correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.

Parlay Pick #1 – TCU to beat Baylor @ -135

It still feels like TCU and QB Max Duggan are being disrespected by the sportsbooks every week. Just to show that we are not making that up, TCU are 8-1-1 against the spread this season, meaning that they are massively outperforming the expectations of the oddsmakers.

We should not be complaining though, as this gives us the opportunity to keep backing them at inflated odds.

🚨🚨OH LAWD BAYLOR HES GONNA GET YA. YA BETTER RUN FASTER HES COMIN’🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/FwzwzosJVC — Uninformed Frog (@uninformedfrog) November 17, 2022

The individual matchups for TCU on the defensive side of the ball are good. Throwing the ball at this secondary won’t lead to good results for Baylor since their receivers all seem to be outmatched. Additionally, TCU only allows 3.9 yards per carry on the ground. So wherever Baylor looks, it may struggle to move the ball on offense.

Duggan and wide receiver Quentin Johnston will be the go-to when TCU needs offense again. Johnston will not be troubled by any coverage he faces in this one and should be the focal point of the offense if he is healthy.

This TCU offense always finds to rack up points, and it puts up over 40 a game this season. Baylor got blown out 31-3 to Kansas State last week, and that bodes well for the Horned Frogs, who will be confident of putting up another big score on the Bears D. Lock it in, Horned Frogs win.

Parlay Pick #2 – North Carolina -21 vs. Georgia Tech @ -119

Our love for UNC QB Drake Maye knows no bounds. The man is a machine, a points scoring machine. He can throw, he can run, and we wouldn’t be surprised if he could fly.

Maye is putting up ridiculous numbers and there’s not a defense in the land that can stop him. A Georgia Tech team that’s given up 41 to Florida State and 35 to Miami in the last three weeks certainly is not the answer.

UNC could rack up 50 this week and they know they need to impress if they want any sort of outside chance of getting into the College Football Playoff. This is not the time to take your foot off the accelerator and the Tar Heels will be aware of that.

On the defensive side of the ball, UNC is not great. However, the Yellow Jackets will be without QB Jeff Sims and backup Zach Pyron. Likely to start is Zach Gibson, and bettors should want no part of him. He is a disaster waiting to happen at quarterback.

Yeah Georgia Tech’s season is over. Both Sims and Pyron are banged up and I have a bad feeling Zach Gibson is going to embarrass us against UNC and UGA. Sad that Sims has never gotten an opportunity to play against UGA. Next year he’ll be 100% and get his recognition. — ATLSportsDude98 (@atl_dude98) November 13, 2022

Last week’s hilarious QBR of 9.2 for Gibson against Miami may be improved upon this week, but that man is not putting up enough points to get close to the UNC total. Matchups on the line mean he will likely face a lot of pressure and we simply do not think he will do anything of note on Saturday. UNC by a million. Lock it in.

Parlay Pick #3 – Oklahoma State to beat Oklahoma @ +230

Much like last week’s TCU’s odds, we are struggling to see what the sportsbooks are seeing that we are missing here. If this is some nerdy numbers thing again, then our eyes beat them last week, and our eyes will do it again.

The only thing that can possibly make these odds make sense is that OK State QB Spencer Sanders will be playing the game with one leg. He did have a lower leg injury, but he played through it last week and has said he feels even better this week.

Q: Will you be ready to go next week for Bedlam? “Count me in, 100%” Q: in modern college football some players decide to shut it down when they’re injured. Did that thought occur to you? “I’m too competitive for that shit.” pic.twitter.com/ADzunrBwnM — Ben Hutchens (@Ben_Hutchens_) November 13, 2022

The Cowboys have struggled on the road this season, but they will be pumped for Bedlam. This Sooners team is coming off back-to-back losses against Baylor and a bad West Virginia team. It should be not be that big of a surprise if the Cowboys add to their misery. Lock in our final parlay pick of Week 12 and let’s go.

Parlay Odds: +957

The odds on this parlay are +957. This means for every $100 you wager, you win $957 if the parlay wins. For every $10 you wager, you win $95.70 and so forth. Good luck!

